Ten ways to keep your carved pumpkin looking fresh and mould-free

If you want to be sure your pumpkin still looks fresh on Halloween, try these ways to protect it from moisture and keep those shapes looking sharp. Begin the process before you get started carving. Munich (dpa) – Overnight, your pretty carved pumpkin has grown black spots and mould is creeping through the eyes you cut? There are ways to make your Halloween pumpkin last longer. Start before you hollow it out, says Anja Schwengel-Exner, food and nutrition expert at the Bavarian Consumer Advice Centre in Germany. Ten tips for a long-lasting pumpkin When buying a pumpkin, pay attention to the details: the skin should be firm and completely undamaged, with no dents or brown spots. "When you tap it, the pumpkin should definitely sound hollow," the consumer advocate says. Once you have purchased it, wash it with washing-up liquid and water. Then mix vinegar or lemon juice in a 1:1 ratio and rub it into the pumpkin to kill bacteria. Once dry, you can start hollowing out and carving. "It is essential that both your hands and cutting tools are clean," she says. There are two main methods for opening the pumpkin. The most common method is to cut off the top. "However, it is better to leave the pumpkin completely closed at the top and cut a circular opening at the bottom as this prevents moisture from entering from above later on," she says. You can then take all the flesh out through the opening. You want the inner walls must be completely smooth. There should be no residue left behind, as otherwise, this could become a potential source of mould, she says. Before carving a face, treat those smooth inner walls again with vinegar water or disinfectant spray. If you want to carve your pumpkin, protect the cut edges with vaseline or cooking oil. "This does not protect them from mould, but it does ensure that they do not dry out so quickly and that the pumpkin does not shrivel up quickly," she says. A coat of clear spray varnish or hairspray also helps the pumpkin stay plump for longer. But the coat shouldn't be too thick, because then dust, dirt and cobwebs will stick to it and even though you want it to be scarey, this is not attractive. When placing the pumpkin face, Schwengel-Exner recommends a sheltered spot where it will not be exposed to rain or snow. Also, don't put the pumpkin directly on the ground as moisture will cause mould to grow. "It is better to place it on a polystyrene board or a clay coaster for flower pots." If the pumpkin is left in direct sunlight indoors or outdoors for a long time, spray it with water every day or place it in a water bath and then dry it. Shelf life longer if painted "Halloween decorations will last longer if you don't hollow out the pumpkin or carve a pattern into it, but simply paint it," she says. Despite all precautions, a pumpkin face is not meant to last forever. In terms of durability, Schwengel-Exner suggests the following expiry dates: A flawless, untreated pumpkin will last for weeks.A carved but untreated pumpkin will start to deteriorate after 3 to 4 days.A carved but treated pumpkin that has been lovingly cared for will last up to 14 days.

