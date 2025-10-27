LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Available For Rs. 100’: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY Apologises Over Defamatory Statement During Farmers Protest, Calls It ‘General Meme’

‘Available For Rs. 100’: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY Apologises Over Defamatory Statement During Farmers Protest, Calls It ‘General Meme’

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut appeared in Bathinda court on October 27 and apologized for her 2020 tweet that wrongly identified farmer Mahinder Kaur as activist Bilkis Bano. The actor said it was a meme she shared mistakenly and expressed regret over the misunderstanding.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Bathinda court (PHOTO: X)
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Bathinda court (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 27, 2025 17:04:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Available For Rs. 100’: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY Apologises Over Defamatory Statement During Farmers Protest, Calls It ‘General Meme’

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday, October 27, repented in Bathinda court over her 2020 controversial tweet where she misidentified an elderly woman farmer as Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bane. In an interview with the press in front of court, Ranaut claimed that it was a general meme she had shared on Twitter and not what she originally wrote.

Kangana Ranaut Apologizes in Bathinda Court

Such is the opinion of the Mandi MP, who said, I feel very nice, having come to Bathinda today. There are a lot of people here, as you see, my fans have come to meet me. Other than this, I wrote a message to the husband of Mataji (activist farmer) apologizing over the misunderstanding. I did not, even in my dreams, see this controversy.

Kangana Ranaut: ‘It Was Just a General Meme’

When questioned about whether she confessed to committing a wrong, the actor said there was nothing unique that was added on her part after inspecting the case. One of the retweets was used as a meme. I talked about this with the husband of Mahinder. The protests were so numerous throughout the country, and somebody had made a remark on a generalised meme. This was what caused the controversy. I said that I was sorry about the misunderstanding.”

Mahinder Kaur’s lawyer Raghubir Singh Beniwal, said, “Kangana entered after summons orders had been issued to her.”

He continued, “This was to post bail and guarantee the bail bond. Within the court, she told her that she was sorry to the complainant since this was due to a misunderstanding. But to-day Mahinder Kaur was indisposed, her husband came in his place. It was not only hers but also of the farmers; scores of them were protesting. So when the court enquired Mahinder who is his husband, he replied that he is not able to make a decision and would discuss with Kisan unions and others first and then revert.”

What exactly happened? 

The controversy began in December 2020, when Ranaut mistakenly identified old-fashioned farmer Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bane, the leader of the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in a since-deleted tweet and claimed that she was on sale at a price of 100 rupees to join protests.

The remark, which occurred in the middle of the agitation process throughout the country over the farm laws by the Centre, caused mass outrage and Kaur filed a defamation case.

In January this year the Supreme Court declined to strike down the defamation action against Ranaut noting, You put spice. It was not a simple retweet.” The next hearing of the case is on November 24. 

ALSO READ: Who Was Sachin Chandwade? Jamtara 2 Actor Dies By Suicide At 25 At His Home In Jalgaon

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 4:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bathinda courthome-hero-pos-10Kangana Ranautlatest india newstrending news

RELATED News

Election Commission’s Big Announcement: Phase 2 Of SIR To Be Conducted In 12 States, UTs

Supreme Court Furious Over Stray Dog Menace, Says ‘What About Cruelty Against Humans?’, Summons All Chief Secretaries, Warns Of…

CJI Shoe Hurling Incident: SC To Frame Guidelines On Glorification And Media Coverage; No Contempt Action For Now

Faridabad Horror: Teen Suicide Dies By Suicide After Getting Threatened With AI Nude Pics Of Sisters, WhatsApp Chat Leaks Scary Details

Are Banks, School, Colleges Holidays Tomorrow on 28 October 2025 for Chhath Puja and Cyclone Montha in THESE States | Check city-wise list

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Czech president taps election winner Babis to lead government talks

Microsoft Teams To Inform Your Boss If You Are Not In Office: Here’s What It Means

Big Tech to report earnings under specter of AI bubble

Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?

Morning Bid: Stocks zoom on trade and inflation relief

Big Tech to report earnings under specter of AI bubble

Japan's $550 billion package focuses on U.S. infrastructure, Lutnick tells Nikkei

When Is IND W vs AUS W Semi Final 2025? Check Date, Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI

UPDATE 3-Regional lender Huntington to buy smaller rival Cadence Bank in $7.4 billion deal

‘Available For Rs. 100’: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY Apologises Over Defamatory Statement During Farmers Protest, Calls It ‘General Meme’

‘Available For Rs. 100’: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY Apologises Over Defamatory Statement During Farmers Protest, Calls It ‘General Meme’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Available For Rs. 100’: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY Apologises Over Defamatory Statement During Farmers Protest, Calls It ‘General Meme’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Available For Rs. 100’: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY Apologises Over Defamatory Statement During Farmers Protest, Calls It ‘General Meme’
‘Available For Rs. 100’: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY Apologises Over Defamatory Statement During Farmers Protest, Calls It ‘General Meme’
‘Available For Rs. 100’: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY Apologises Over Defamatory Statement During Farmers Protest, Calls It ‘General Meme’
‘Available For Rs. 100’: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY Apologises Over Defamatory Statement During Farmers Protest, Calls It ‘General Meme’

QUICK LINKS