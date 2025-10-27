‘Available For Rs. 100’: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY Apologises Over Defamatory Statement During Farmers Protest, Calls It ‘General Meme’

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday, October 27, repented in Bathinda court over her 2020 controversial tweet where she misidentified an elderly woman farmer as Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bane. In an interview with the press in front of court, Ranaut claimed that it was a general meme she had shared on Twitter and not what she originally wrote.

Kangana Ranaut Apologizes in Bathinda Court

Such is the opinion of the Mandi MP, who said, I feel very nice, having come to Bathinda today. There are a lot of people here, as you see, my fans have come to meet me. Other than this, I wrote a message to the husband of Mataji (activist farmer) apologizing over the misunderstanding. I did not, even in my dreams, see this controversy.

ਕਿਸਾਨੀ ਸੰਘਰਸ਼ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਬਜ਼ੁਰਗ ਔਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਟਿੱਪਣੀ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ‘ਚ ਅਦਾਕਾਰਾ ਕੰਗਣਾ ਰਣੌਤ ਅੱਜ ਬਠਿੰਡਾ ਅਦਾਲਤ ‘ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਹੋਈ। Kangana Ranaut ਨੇ ਜਨਤਕ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ ਬੇਬੇ ਮਹਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਤੋਂ ਮੁਆਫ਼ੀ ਮੰਗੀ ਹੈ। ਕੰਗਣਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜੇਕਰ ਮੇਰੀ ਗੱਲ ਨਾਲ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਦੁੱਖ ਪਹੁੰਚਿਆ ਹੋਵੇ ਤਾਂ ਮੈਂ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਮੁਆਫ਼ੀ ਮੰਗਦੀ ਹਾਂ। ਅਦਾਲਤ ‘ਚ… pic.twitter.com/fSrAXh93Fy — Parmeet Bidowali (@ParmeetBidowali) October 27, 2025

Kangana Ranaut: ‘It Was Just a General Meme’

When questioned about whether she confessed to committing a wrong, the actor said there was nothing unique that was added on her part after inspecting the case. One of the retweets was used as a meme. I talked about this with the husband of Mahinder. The protests were so numerous throughout the country, and somebody had made a remark on a generalised meme. This was what caused the controversy. I said that I was sorry about the misunderstanding.”

Mahinder Kaur’s lawyer Raghubir Singh Beniwal, said, “Kangana entered after summons orders had been issued to her.”

He continued, “This was to post bail and guarantee the bail bond. Within the court, she told her that she was sorry to the complainant since this was due to a misunderstanding. But to-day Mahinder Kaur was indisposed, her husband came in his place. It was not only hers but also of the farmers; scores of them were protesting. So when the court enquired Mahinder who is his husband, he replied that he is not able to make a decision and would discuss with Kisan unions and others first and then revert.”

What exactly happened?

The controversy began in December 2020, when Ranaut mistakenly identified old-fashioned farmer Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bane, the leader of the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in a since-deleted tweet and claimed that she was on sale at a price of 100 rupees to join protests.

The remark, which occurred in the middle of the agitation process throughout the country over the farm laws by the Centre, caused mass outrage and Kaur filed a defamation case.

In January this year the Supreme Court declined to strike down the defamation action against Ranaut noting, You put spice. It was not a simple retweet.” The next hearing of the case is on November 24.

