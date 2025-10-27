LIVE TV
Who Was Sachin Chandwade? Jamtara 2 Actor Dies By Suicide At 25 At His Home In Jalgaon

Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, known for his role in Jamtara 2, died by suicide at age 25. Found hanging in his Pune apartment, he was awaiting the release of his Marathi film Asurvan. The young actor also worked as a software engineer at Pune IT Park.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 27, 2025 15:14:41 IST

Who Was Sachin Chandwade? Jamtara 2 Actor Dies By Suicide At 25 At His Home In Jalgaon

Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, known for his role in the Hindi series Jamtara 2, died by suicide at just 25. People found him hanging in his Pune apartment. Sachin was from Parola in Jalgaon and worked as a software engineer at Pune IT Park, but acting was always his real passion. He was waiting for the release of his new Marathi film, Asurvan.

Reports say Sachin was found dead on October 23 at his home in Jalgaon. His family saw him hanging from the ceiling fan and rushed him to a nearby private hospital in Undirkhede.

When his condition got worse, they moved him to a hospital in Dhule, but he passed away during treatment around 1:30 in the morning on October 24.

Just five days before he died, Sachin posted the motion poster for Asurvan. He didn’t really use social media much, usually just sharing work-related photos.

Back in September 2022, he even posted a behind-the-scenes shot from the set of Jamtara 2. In Asurvan, he had a major role alongside Pooja Moily and Anuj Thakare.

The film, directed by Sachin Ramchandra Ambat, is set to release this year, and promotions had just begun when news of Sachin’s death broke. From what’s out so far, he looked like one of the leads in this thriller.

After his sudden death, Parola police registered the case as an ‘accidental death.’ No one knows yet why Sachin took this step. Neither his family nor the makers of Asurvan have spoken publicly about his suicide.

QUICK LINKS