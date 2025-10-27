LIVE TV
Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have officially filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage. The couple, once regarded as one of the most beloved pairs in the Indian television industry, have reportedly been living separately for some time due to ongoing issues.

Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage (Pic Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 27, 2025 14:27:17 IST

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have officially filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage.

The couple, once regarded as one of the most beloved pairs in the Indian television industry, have reportedly been living separately for some time due to ongoing issues, according to sources.

Shared Custody Of Their Daughter

Despite their decision to separate, Jay and Mahhi are aiming for an amicable divorce with a shared custody arrangement for their child. Their relationship, which had weathered various challenges over the years, has now reached a point where both parties believe that a divorce is the best path forward for them and their daughter.

The couple’s efforts to work through their differences were reportedly centered around their child, with both wanting to maintain a sense of stability for her. The couple’s bond had already been strained in recent years, and their low-profile lifestyle in the past year has fueled speculation about the state of their relationship.

A Love Story That Began In 2009

Jay and Mahhi first met at a common friend’s party and later reconnected at a nightclub. They tied the knot in 2010, quickly becoming one of the most popular and adored couples in the Indian television industry. Their fans celebrated their chemistry both on and off-screen, and their marriage was often seen as a fairytale romance.

In 2012, the couple participated in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye, where they not only showcased their dance skills but also cemented their place as a fan-favorite couple by winning the show’s fifth season.

After 9 years of marriage, Jay and Mahhi welcomed their first biological child, daughter Tara, a moment that added another chapter to their lives together. However, despite their joyous family moments, the couple has remained relatively quiet about their personal lives in recent years, with no posts about each other appearing on their Instagram profiles.

Earlier this year, Mahhi responded to growing divorce rumors by stating, “Why should I tell you? Are you my uncle?” This remark seemed to dismiss the rumors, though their recent decision to file for divorce suggests that the couple had been facing challenges privately.

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 2:27 PM IST
QUICK LINKS