LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan in Beverly Hills; their viral pictures and camaraderie spark fan excitement and Krrish 4 collaboration rumors.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 27, 2025 11:37:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

Just a few days ago, Hrithik Roshan generously publicized his meeting with the great action star Jackie Chan over his holiday in Beverly Hills, the USA, which made his fans all over the world very happy. The unplanned meeting between the two, who are dubbed the world’s most famous action heroes, soon set social media on fire, with fans going wild and expressing their admiration for the stars’ friendship. Hrithik uploaded slick pictures on Instagram with an accompanying caption, “Fancy meeting you here, sir @jackiechan. My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always,” highlighting his deep admiration for Jackie’s cinematic legacy.​

Going by the pictures, Hrithik was dressed in white from head to toe while the legendary Chan was in easy-going black clothes. The two were smiling like the sun, and their friendliness and respect for each other were indeed very great. The meeting received so much positive feedback from the fans who could not help but lift the event to a crossover moment of legends. Some of them even speculated about the situation that Jackie might be featuring in Hrithik’s forthcoming superhero film, Krrish 4. On the other hand, some jokingly suggested that the two stars should swap their talents. Hrithik would teach dancing, and Jackie would transfer some Kung-fu moves.​

War 2, Hrithik’s last big film, did not score very high at the box office, only ₹365 crore worldwide. After all, he is a star who also directed Krrish 4. Hence, it makes the superhero universe even bigger. Besides, Jackie Chan was last portrayed in Karate Kid: Legends, which was a worldwide box office success. Even though no collaboration has been officially confirmed yet, the meeting in Beverly Hills was a truly unforgettable moment for the fans, and the world over was elated by such a beautiful incident.

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 11:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: action heroesBeverly HillsBollywoodhollywoodHrithik Roshaninstagram postJackie ChanKrrish 4viral meetingWar 2

RELATED News

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Roars Past Rs 90 Crore, Continues Unstoppable Winning Streak!

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sparks Dating Buzz After ‘Secret Night Out’ With GOT Star Sophie Turner Post Dakota Johnson Split

Who Is Kriti Sanon’s Boyfriend? Actress Enjoys Rare Outing With Karan Bahia But What Is Varun Dhawan Doing There?

How Is Rupali Ganguly Related To Satish Shah? Actress Breaks Down At Late Co-Star’s Last Rites- Watch

Javed Akhtar Slams Troll Comparing Israel to Mughals: ‘You Need Math And Secularism Lessons’

LATEST NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

BRIEF-Chennai Petroleum Sept-Quarter Consol Profit 7.19 Billion Rupees

Asian stocks soar to record peak on trade deal optimism

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’
Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’
Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’
Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

QUICK LINKS