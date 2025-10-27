Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

Just a few days ago, Hrithik Roshan generously publicized his meeting with the great action star Jackie Chan over his holiday in Beverly Hills, the USA, which made his fans all over the world very happy. The unplanned meeting between the two, who are dubbed the world’s most famous action heroes, soon set social media on fire, with fans going wild and expressing their admiration for the stars’ friendship. Hrithik uploaded slick pictures on Instagram with an accompanying caption, “Fancy meeting you here, sir @jackiechan. My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always,” highlighting his deep admiration for Jackie’s cinematic legacy.​

Going by the pictures, Hrithik was dressed in white from head to toe while the legendary Chan was in easy-going black clothes. The two were smiling like the sun, and their friendliness and respect for each other were indeed very great. The meeting received so much positive feedback from the fans who could not help but lift the event to a crossover moment of legends. Some of them even speculated about the situation that Jackie might be featuring in Hrithik’s forthcoming superhero film, Krrish 4. On the other hand, some jokingly suggested that the two stars should swap their talents. Hrithik would teach dancing, and Jackie would transfer some Kung-fu moves.​

War 2, Hrithik’s last big film, did not score very high at the box office, only ₹365 crore worldwide. After all, he is a star who also directed Krrish 4. Hence, it makes the superhero universe even bigger. Besides, Jackie Chan was last portrayed in Karate Kid: Legends, which was a worldwide box office success. Even though no collaboration has been officially confirmed yet, the meeting in Beverly Hills was a truly unforgettable moment for the fans, and the world over was elated by such a beautiful incident.