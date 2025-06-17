The People Of Kashmir Have Reclaimed Their Space And Spirit: Manoj Sinha

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, hosted a book launch and photo exhibition titled ‘Reimagining Jammu & Kashmir: A Pictorial Journey’ by noted photojournalist Ashish Sharma, published by Bloomsbury.

Organised by the Kala Nidhi Division of IGNCA, the event took place on 16th June 2025 at Samvet Auditorium, IGNCA, New Delhi, and brought together esteemed dignitaries, scholars, and cultural practitioners in celebration of the visual narrative and evolving identity of Jammu & Kashmir.

The event was graced by Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, as the Chief Guest, and Meenakshi Lekhi, former Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, as Guest of Honour. Ram Bahadur Rai, President, IGNCA Trust, chaired the session, while the opening address was delivered by Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA. The welcome and introduction was presented by Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh C. Gaur, Director and Head, Kala Nidhi Division, IGNCA. The accompanying photo exhibition remains on display from 16th to 25th June 2025 at Darshanam–I Exhibition Hall, IGNCA.

In his address, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasized two historic dates 5th August 2019 and 6th June 2025; as defining moments in the region’s integration and transformation. The former, marking the abrogation of Article 370, and the latter, the day a train from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signify the end of decades-long stagnation and the beginning of a new era of connectivity and development. He reflected that both dates would be remembered and recorded in the nation’s history, along with the people who made them possible.

Citing the ninth chapter of Reimagining Jammu & Kashmir, which captures the Chenab Bridge- now linking Kashmir to Kanyakumari- Sinha highlighted the state’s journey from inertia to progress. He reiterated that a region left static for seven decades is now witnessing unprecedented momentum across sectors. The 225-page coffee table book, completed in 2024 well before the general elections, documents this transformation in a factual and evocative manner.

‘Reimagining Jammu & Kashmir: A Pictorial Journey’, he said, “is an act of visual imagination that reflects a deeply changed reality.” Reflecting on the earlier hardships of the people of the region, he stated that there was once a time when “mornings were not theirs, nor were the evenings; the roads didn’t belong to them, and at times, even the cities felt distant. Today, the people of Kashmir have reclaimed their space and spirit.” He reaffirmed the government’s approach, stressing that peace cannot be bought—it must be established—and recalled the directive to security forces: “Do not trouble the innocent; do not spare the guilty.” He also referred to the tragic Pahalgam attack of 22nd April 2025, noting that it would remain etched in the nation’s memory. He remarked that for the first time, the people of Jammu and Kashmir spontaneously came out in protest against such brutality-an unprecedented expression of collective will.

Commenting on Ashish Sharma’s photographic work, he noted, “I have felt his hard work.” He emphasised that the book goes beyond scenic representation to capture the evolving ethos and expressions of the land. Describing books as documentation of an era, he concluded that ‘Reimagining Jammu & Kashmir: A Pictorial Journey’ offers a compelling portrait of transformation and that as the common citizen becomes stronger, so too will the state.

Presiding over the event, IGNCA Chairman Shri Ram Bahadur Rai remarked that the significance of this book has increased even more in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident. He noted that this is not merely a large-format photo book; rather, it contains within it thousands of untold stories. It narrates the transformation of Kashmir—a story that the world needs to hear. “The fact that the book has been launched by those who played a vital role in Kashmir’s transformation is a happy coincidence,” he said. He further suggested that the book should also be made available as an e-book, and published in a smaller edition so that it may reach millions of people.

As the Guest of Honour, Meenakashi Lekhi observed that every Indian shares a bond of mind and soul with Kashmir, regardless of which corner of the country they may live in. She said that the changes witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 have been effectively captured by Ashish Sharma in this book. “I have seen Kashmir transform,” she said, “both in good times and difficult ones.” She particularly highlighted the image of Lal Chowk featured in the book—showing women taking selfies there at night. “This is the same Lal Chowk,” she recalled, “where hoisting the national flag once proved to be a formidable challenge for Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Shri Murli Manohar Joshi, and even Shri Narendra Modi.”

In his opening remarks, Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi described Reimagining Jammu & Kashmir: A Pictorial Journey’ as an emotional journey, it is not a book written on paper, but on the heart, with ink drawn from pain, joy, prosperity, and celebration. More than a photo collection it reflects the ethos and legacy of the land, capturing not only scenic beauty but the depth of human experience. He emphasised that the book goes beyond showcasing development to document a century-long cultural journey. Calling Kashmir a land of divinity and heritage, he said it was a privilege for IGNCA to host the launch. He concluded that every image tells a story, revealing new dimensions of Jammu and Kashmir and reflecting the broader journey of Bharat.

In his welcome address, Prof. (Dr.) R.C. Gaur spoke of the IGNCA Book Circle, through which culturally significant works are launched, and thanked Shri Ashish Sharma for choosing the Centre to release Reimagining Jammu & Kashmir: A Pictorial Journey’. He highlighted IGNCA’s contribution to the inscription of the Śrīmad Bhagavad Gītā in the Śāradā script, closely associated with Kashmir, and its role in the UNESCO Memory of the World programme on the works of Kashmiri philosopher Abhinavagupta. He also reflected on the region’s deep spiritual heritage and its people’s enduring philosophical traditions.

About the Book

The purpose of this book is to portray the changing landscape of Jammu and Kashmir—its cultural heritage, natural beauty, and the resilience and hope of its people. The author, Ashish Sharma, is himself a native of Kashmir and has witnessed decades of struggle, fear, and transformation up close. His inspiration was to present to the world the true image of his homeland—its peace, progress, and vibrant life.

Through photographs, he seeks to show that Jammu and Kashmir today is not only a land of past conflict but also a symbol of hope, development, smart cities, art, handicrafts, and spirituality. The book includes breathtaking visuals of the region’s natural beauty, historical heritage, and hidden treasures such as remote villages, valleys, and majestic mountains. It features glimpses of smart city initiatives in Srinagar and Jammu, new infrastructure, revitalised public spaces, the renewed spirit of Kashmiriyat, agriculture, crafts, and key spiritual sites. The photographs in the book do more than just showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir- they narrate a new story of hope, peace, and progress. This book is a celebration of the spirit and future of Jammu and Kashmir. Through this significant event, art lovers, researchers, and the general public were offered an opportunity to engage with the many facets and lived experiences of Jammu and Kashmir.

