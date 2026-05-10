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Home > Lifestyle News > This Hill Station Is Becoming the New Shimla for Travellers

This Hill Station Is Becoming the New Shimla for Travellers

Solan in Himachal Pradesh is becoming the Shimla for people who like to travel. These people want to go to places that're peaceful and not too crowded. Solan is getting easier to reach. That is a big reason people are going there. Also the way people travel is changing and social media is showing people how nice Solan is. It is also getting very hot in parts of India so people want to go to the mountains. Solan is a beautiful place with nice cafes and a relaxed feel.

This Hill Station Is Becoming the New Shimla for Travellers

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 17:57 IST

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This Hill Station Is Becoming the New Shimla for Travellers

India is dealing with hot temperatures and crowded tourist spots. So people who travel are looking for places in the hills that are just as nice but without all the chaos. Shimla is still a place that lots of tourists visit every year.. Many people are looking for other options that are pretty, peaceful and affordable. 

Heatwaves and Early Summer Travel Trends Are Changing Tourist Choices

Travel experts think that people are changing the way they travel. They want to avoid crowds and find places to visit. This is because of media, better roads and a desire to get away from it all. In 2026 the heatwaves made people book their summer trips earlier than usual.

Why Solan Is Becoming a Popular Alternative to Shimla

People are choosing Solan over Shimla because it is an quiet place. Solan is 45 kilometres from Shimla and it has become a popular destination. The town is surrounded by pine trees, hills and valleys. It is a place that many people think Shimla used to be before it got too crowded.

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Solan’s Relaxed Atmosphere Is Attracting Tourists

Some people on media say that Solan is a great alternative to Shimla. They like it because it is simple and calm. Solan has a pace of life and it has cafes, homestays and local food. These things are attracting people who want to get away from the city.

Second-Tier Hill Destinations Are Gaining Popularity

There is a trend where people are looking for second-tier destinations. These are places that’re not as well-known but offer privacy, wellness and a connection to nature. Solan is one of these places. It is perfect for people who want to avoid tourist spots.

The reason why Solan is becoming popular is because it is easy to get to. It is on the way from Chandigarh to Shimla so people can visit for a weekend. The roads are also getting better which makes it easier for people to travel.

How Social Media Is Promoting Solan Tourism

Social media is also playing a role in promoting Solan. People are sharing pictures and videos of the town, which makes it look attractive to tourists. They want to visit places that’re authentic and unique.

Can Solan Become India’s Next Big Hill Station?

Many people think that Solan could become the big hill station.. Experts are warning that the town needs to be careful not to get too crowded. They need to make sure that tourism is sustainable and does not harm the environment.

For now Solan is an alternative to Shimla. It offers the charm but without the crowds. People are calling it Indias favourite hill escape. India is dealing with hot temperatures and crowded tourist spots. So people who travel are looking for places in the hills that are just as nice but without all the chaos.

People are looking for places like Solan because they want to get from the crowds. Solan is a place because it has a relaxed atmosphere and it is easy to get to. The town has cafes, homestays and local food which are attracting people.

Solan is becoming popular because it is an peaceful place. It is surrounded by pine trees and hills. It has a slower pace of life. People are choosing Solan over Shimla because it is an alternative.

The town of Solan is still. It has a lot to offer. It is a place for people who want to get away from the city and relax. Solan is a place to visit and it is becoming more popular every year.

People who travel are looking for places to visit. They want to avoid crowds and find places that’re pretty and peaceful. Solan is one of these places. It is an alternative to Shimla and it is becoming more popular every year.

Solan is a place to visit because it has a relaxed atmosphere. The town is surrounded by pine trees and hills. It has a slower pace of life. People are choosing Solan because it is an peaceful place.

The reason why Solan is becoming popular is because it is easy to get to. The roads are getting better which makes it easier for people to travel. Social media is also playing a role in promoting Solan.

Many people think that Solan could become the big hill station.. Experts are warning that the town needs to be careful not to get too crowded. They need to make sure that tourism is sustainable and does not harm the environment.

Solan Offers the Charm of Shimla Without the Crowds

For now Solan is an alternative, to Shimla. It offers the charm but without the crowds. People are calling it Indias favourite hill escape.

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Tags: hidden gemhimachal pradeshincredible indiamountain viewsnature escapesolan indiasolan valleyTravel India

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This Hill Station Is Becoming the New Shimla for Travellers
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This Hill Station Is Becoming the New Shimla for Travellers
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