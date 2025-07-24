LIVE TV
This Indian Town Tops the Charts for Extra-Marital Affairs- You Won’t Believe Who’s No. 2!

Ashley Madison, an international dating site primarily marketed for people looking for extramarital relationships, reported the most unfaithful regions in India. Known for temples and silks, this region unexpectedly topped the list. You won't believe where India's Capital Delhi ranks.

India is the sixth-largest market for extramarital affairs alongside Brazil. (Representational image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: July 24, 2025 12:15:00 IST

India now ranks sixth in the number of extramarital affairs, which shows individuals shift to modern dating. Are Indians making marital affairs underrated? Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer at Ashley Madison, notes that India is already the sixth-largest market for their platform and anticipates it climbing even higher by the end of the year, suggesting a growing acceptance of non-monogamy within Indian society.

A YouGov study from the global dating site Ashley Madison in April found that India and Brazil had the most extramarital affairs. 53% of Indian respondents said they had an affair. Shocking right?

Kanchipuram Tops List

Kanchipuram, a town in Tamil Nadu, has notably risen to claim the top spot for extramarital affairs across India, leaving major urban cities behind like Delhi and Mumbai. According to new user data for June 2025 released by Ashley Madison, the international dating site is primarily marketed for people looking for extramarital relationships. 

Central Delhi Ranked

You won’t believe! Central Delhi ranked second in Ashley Madison’s list of the top 20 districts in India. The Delhi-NCR area showed a considerable impact, with nine locations featured in the top 20. Six districts from Delhi—Central, South West, East, South, West, and North West—along with adjacent cities like Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad, were included.

Jaipur Beats Metro Cities 

Kanchipuram and Delhi top the rankings, while surprising entries such as Jaipur, Raigarh, Kamrup, and Chandigarh also appear on the list. In terms of engagement and new signups, cities like Jaipur and Ghaziabad have even surpassed larger metro areas. According to Ashley Madison, these rankings take into account users’ level of engagement and activity on the app in addition to their number of joins.

Paul Keable of Ashley Madison Released Statement 

Paul Keable, chief strategy officer at Ashley Madison, commented on the trend, stating, “This data highlights a striking trend—India is leading the way in redefining modern relationships with more than half of surveyed adults admitting to infidelity.” 

Ashley Madison Scandal 

Ashley Madison was established in the early 2000s and debuted with the straightforward slogan, “Life Is Short.” Make an affair. According to Forbes India, the Canada-based network expanded quickly until a significant data breach in 2015 revealed the identities and addresses of 37 million members. Ruby Life, its parent business, gave infrastructure reconstruction top priority after the scandal. Notably, Ashley Madison didn’t do any marketing in developing nations like India until last year, so its recent spike in Indian signups is especially noteworthy.

