This Prompt By Google Gemini Lets You Create Pictures With Loved Ones Who Are No Longer With Us- Internet Thanks Them!
This Prompt By Google Gemini Lets You Create Pictures With Loved Ones Who Are No Longer With Us- Internet Thanks Them!

This Prompt By Google Gemini Lets You Create Pictures With Loved Ones Who Are No Longer With Us- Internet Thanks Them!

Google Gemini’s AI Prompt lets you create warm, professional photos with loved ones who have passed away using simple prompts. It blends images naturally, preserving memories with emotional and nostalgic effects.

Check Out This Prompt By Google Gemini, Which Is Making The User Emotional! (Instagram)
Check Out This Prompt By Google Gemini, Which Is Making The User Emotional! (Instagram)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 19, 2025 00:31:46 IST

Google Gemini Prompt: Would you just love to be able to call a photo of somebody you miss a lot, someone who has passed away?

This is what the AI tool of Google, Gemini, is enabling. You can combine your existing photos with those of deceased loved ones, using simple prompts, to make pictures of gorgeous, professional-looking family pictures that feel genuinely cozy and natural. It is some kind of magic in your memories.

Gemini does not simply paste pictures together, it takes time to make faces clear and recognizable, soft light is applied, and the backgrounds are made of materials that are comfortable and welcoming. It is like you have a tiny hug of your memories whenever you look at the photo.

To a lot of people, it is not simply pictures, but a connection to the people that have passed away and a reminder of the ties that do not really loosen over time. How amazing is that? Would you not like to have a chance to give it a trial and make your memories come to life?

What Is The Google Gemini Prompt For This?

Sample Google Gemini Prompt to Create a Picture with Someone Else:

“Create a warm, studio-style family portrait of me sitting next to my late grandfather. He is wearing a white kurta with a gentle smile. The background is soft golden with natural lighting. We are holding hands and smiling. The mood is peaceful and nostalgic.”





Tips For Writing An Effective Prompt:

  • Be Descriptive
    • Include clothing, facial expressions, pose, and atmosphere.
    • Example: “Smiling, wearing a blue sari,” or “in a garden with sunlight.”
  • Specify the Relationship
    • Helps the AI generate a more emotional and meaningful connection.
    • Example: “Me with my late mother,” “My grandmother and I in a park.”
  • Choose a Setting
    • You can say: “Old family photo style,” “Festival background,” or “Studio photo with warm lights.”
  • Mention Mood or Emotion
    • Use words like: “peaceful,” “joyful,” “nostalgic,” or “emotional.”
  • Keep In Mind
    • You might not be able to use real names or faces unless Gemini’s image model version supports that.
    • AI-generated images may not always be 100% accurate. Use reference photos if the platform allows uploads.
    • Always review content policies to stay within respectful and appropriate usage.

Also Read: This AI Prompt Turns Any Man Into A Vintage Legend- Google Gemini's Peaky Blinders Makeover Could BE The Internet's New Obsession

Tags: AI ImageGoogle GeminiGoogle gemini prompt

This Prompt By Google Gemini Lets You Create Pictures With Loved Ones Who Are No Longer With Us- Internet Thanks Them!

This Prompt By Google Gemini Lets You Create Pictures With Loved Ones Who Are No Longer With Us- Internet Thanks Them!
This Prompt By Google Gemini Lets You Create Pictures With Loved Ones Who Are No Longer With Us- Internet Thanks Them!
This Prompt By Google Gemini Lets You Create Pictures With Loved Ones Who Are No Longer With Us- Internet Thanks Them!
This Prompt By Google Gemini Lets You Create Pictures With Loved Ones Who Are No Longer With Us- Internet Thanks Them!

QUICK LINKS