ChatGPT Knows It All: Why Delhi’s Youth Are Telling Their Deepest Secrets to AI Instead of Friends

As feelings of isolation increase and therapy continues to be out of reach for many, young individuals in Delhi-NCR are seeking solace in ChatGPT for support, transparency, and the reassurance of being listened to—without any conditions.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: July 28, 2025 17:26:45 IST

According to Mary Meeker’s AI Trends report released in May, India accounts for 13.5 percent of global ChatGPT users. For many individuals, ChatGPT has become a multifunctional tool that assists in writing college assignments, recommends budget-friendly handbags, mimics as your nutritionist, and helps find the ideal outfits for date nights without the hassle of navigating link-baited websites. In the Delhi-NCR region, however, young people are utilizing ChatGPT not only for daily tasks but also for emotional support—processing feelings they may not feel comfortable sharing in other spaces.

ChatGPT Safe Space For GenZ

AI chatbots like ChatGPT are becoming a safe space for Gen Z and teens to express their emotions. Whether they are stressed, overwhelmed, or need advice. Young people say they feel more comfortable with AI tools than with real people, as AI listens to them without any judgment. 

ChatGPT: Always Come To Rescue 

ChatGPT is always a tap away, as it’s always there whenever you need to rant out your feelings. Now, AI is being used for more than just completing your homework or entertaining you. And the main reason why young people want AI to rescue them as it doesn’t “talk back”. Not like humans, who interrupt or mock in every conversation for the sake of their entertainment. 

Mental Health and Delhi Pressure Cooker 

Delhi is a city that never stops- especially for young ones. Schools, high rankings, peer pressure, and social media comparison can be a lot to take in. But mental health often remains unnoticed. Many teens say they can open up to AI without any hesitation, as there is no fear of being misunderstood. AI offers neutral, comforting, and validating replies. 

AI Now A Therapist

Someone who can’t afford expensive therapy sessions, or is too scared to try one they talks to ChatGPT to feel safer and heard. Yes, AI can’t fully understand emotions, and can’t understand like a real professional. But AI helps them by giving a motivational quote or a hope to get through the day. 

Is This Healthy or Harmful? 

AI can be helpful for understanding emotions, but it should not replace human connection. A Delhi-based therapist, Dr. Ruchi Mehta, says, “It’s okay as a temporary outlet. But emotional healing requires real relationships and professional care”.

Delhi’s youth aren’t just using AI for fun anymore—they’re using it ’cause they feel alone sometimes. Talking to AI like ChatGPT makes them feel a little better, like someone’s there to listen. As more people start talking about mental health and the stigma goes down, maybe these chats with AI are just the first step. A step toward having more real, honest talks with friends, family, or even a therapist.

