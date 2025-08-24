LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Why Sephora Might Cut Ties With Huda Beauty After Huda Kattan’s Controversial Comments

Why Sephora Might Cut Ties With Huda Beauty After Huda Kattan’s Controversial Comments

Sephora is reviewing its partnership with Huda Beauty after founder Huda Kattan made controversial claims about Israel’s role in global events. The comments sparked backlash and allegations of antisemitism. Sephora confirmed it is taking the matter seriously and working with the brand.

Sephora is reviewing its partnership with Huda Beauty
Sephora is reviewing its partnership with Huda Beauty

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 24, 2025 12:43:18 IST

Huda Kattan, the beauty entrepreneur known for Huda Beauty, has faced her share of controversy due to her remarks on the Israel-Hamas conflict. It began when she posted an emotional video stating, “I don’t want blood money,” focusing that she didn’t wish to gain from the pain and violence. However, things changed rather dramatically when she shared another video that escalated in a far more sinister manner.

Sephora Reconsiders Ties with Huda Beauty After Controversial Israel Comments

Sephora, the global beauty leader acknowledged as a premier option for makeup lovers everywhere, has consistently valued partnerships with numerous brands, including Huda Beauty. Following Kattan’s recent video where she made shocking claims attributing major global disasters, such as both World Wars and the 9/11 attacks, to Israel, Sephora is now reassessing their partnership.



This video didn’t only stir up some trouble. It created a commotion. Individuals criticized her, alleging that she propagated antisemitic conspiracy theories, which numerous people considered extremely offensive and damaging. Activist organizations swiftly intervened, calling on Sephora to terminate its collaboration with Huda Beauty as a consequence.

Huda Kattan Faces Backlash, Sephora Responds and Reviews Collaboration

This is a challenging time for Sephora. They wish to uphold their principles and back brands that embody respect and inclusivity. Conversely, severing connections with a significant influencer brand is not a choice made without careful consideration. As the dust clears, Sephora is carefully assessing the circumstances.

This entire situation illustrates the extent of influence and danger social media presents for brands in today’s world. A single mistake or contentious remark can create turmoil for a company’s reputation. For Huda Beauty, it serves as a difficult reminder that being in the spotlight means your words have significance, not only for yourself but for all those you represent. 

Also Read: Fresh Beauty Launches: Lip Oils, Glosses & More from Huda Beauty, Kay Beauty, and Sephora

Tags: antisemitic claimsHuda BeautyHuda KattanIsrael controversySephora

RELATED News

Empty Nest, New Beginnings! Rediscovering Love And Life After Kids Leave Home
Ex Army Officer’s Handwritten Love Letter That Costed His 500 Push Ups
Europe Welcomes New Schengen Member: Indians Can Now Access Golden Visa Opportunities- Here’s How!
How to Improve Public Speaking Skills? 7 Best Tips to Overcome Stage Fear
Dream Gateways: 10 Gorgeous Countries Indians Can Explore Freely Without The Hassle Of A Visa

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Why Sephora Might Cut Ties With Huda Beauty After Huda Kattan’s Controversial Comments

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Sephora Might Cut Ties With Huda Beauty After Huda Kattan’s Controversial Comments

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Sephora Might Cut Ties With Huda Beauty After Huda Kattan’s Controversial Comments
Why Sephora Might Cut Ties With Huda Beauty After Huda Kattan’s Controversial Comments
Why Sephora Might Cut Ties With Huda Beauty After Huda Kattan’s Controversial Comments
Why Sephora Might Cut Ties With Huda Beauty After Huda Kattan’s Controversial Comments

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?