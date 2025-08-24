Why Sephora Might Cut Ties With Huda Beauty After Huda Kattan’s Controversial Comments

Huda Kattan, the beauty entrepreneur known for Huda Beauty, has faced her share of controversy due to her remarks on the Israel-Hamas conflict. It began when she posted an emotional video stating, “I don’t want blood money,” focusing that she didn’t wish to gain from the pain and violence. However, things changed rather dramatically when she shared another video that escalated in a far more sinister manner.

Sephora Reconsiders Ties with Huda Beauty After Controversial Israel Comments

Sephora, the global beauty leader acknowledged as a premier option for makeup lovers everywhere, has consistently valued partnerships with numerous brands, including Huda Beauty. Following Kattan’s recent video where she made shocking claims attributing major global disasters, such as both World Wars and the 9/11 attacks, to Israel, Sephora is now reassessing their partnership.







This video didn’t only stir up some trouble. It created a commotion. Individuals criticized her, alleging that she propagated antisemitic conspiracy theories, which numerous people considered extremely offensive and damaging. Activist organizations swiftly intervened, calling on Sephora to terminate its collaboration with Huda Beauty as a consequence.

Huda Kattan Faces Backlash, Sephora Responds and Reviews Collaboration

This is a challenging time for Sephora. They wish to uphold their principles and back brands that embody respect and inclusivity. Conversely, severing connections with a significant influencer brand is not a choice made without careful consideration. As the dust clears, Sephora is carefully assessing the circumstances.

This entire situation illustrates the extent of influence and danger social media presents for brands in today’s world. A single mistake or contentious remark can create turmoil for a company’s reputation. For Huda Beauty, it serves as a difficult reminder that being in the spotlight means your words have significance, not only for yourself but for all those you represent.

