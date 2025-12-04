LIVE TV
Winter Blues For Your Hair? Here's Why It Falls More In This Season And How To Fix It Naturally

Hair Fall In Winters: Winter often brings along a set of hair concerns from dryness and frizz to sudden increases in hair fall. The combination of cold outdoor air and dry indoor heating strips moisture from both the scalp and hair strands, leading to brittleness, breakage, and a dull appearance. Reduced humidity and lower scalp oil production only worsen the problem.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 4, 2025 09:48:08 IST

Winter Blues For Your Hair? Here’s Why It Falls More In This Season And How To Fix It Naturally

Hair Fall In Winters: Winter often brings along a set of hair concerns from dryness and frizz to sudden increases in hair fall. The combination of cold outdoor air and dry indoor heating strips moisture from both the scalp and hair strands, leading to brittleness, breakage, and a dull appearance. Reduced humidity and lower scalp oil production only worsen the problem.

But with the right care, routine, and nourishment, winter hair fall can be controlled effectively.

Why Hair Fall Rises In Winter

Hair shedding during winter is largely driven by environmental and lifestyle changes. Cold winds reduce natural scalp oils, causing dryness and flakiness, while indoor heaters accelerate dehydration. This weakens hair roots and makes strands prone to breakage.

Lower water intake and nutrient deficiencies especially Vitamin D, B12, Iron, and Zinc, further contribute to seasonal hair fall. Understanding these triggers is the first step toward tackling winter hair concerns.

Easy & Effective Ways To Reduce Hair Fall

A consistent hair-care routine is key to managing winter damage. Small changes can make a big impact on hair strength and hydration.

Practical Steps To Follow:

  • Oil your hair twice a week to restore lost moisture.
  • Use a mild, sulfate-free shampoo to prevent excessive dryness.
  • Apply conditioner after every wash to reduce frizz and maintain softness.
  • Wash with lukewarm water instead of hot water to protect scalp health.
  • Eat a protein-rich diet including nuts, eggs, leafy greens, and seeds.
  • Massage your scalp regularly to improve blood circulation.
  • Reduce heat styling to avoid breakage.
  • Each of these habits helps keep your hair hydrated, nourished, and resilient despite harsh winter conditions.

Essential Nutrition For Strong, Healthy Hair

Healthy hair begins with good nutrition. Reduced sunlight in winter often leads to Vitamin D deficiency, while low levels of Iron, Zinc, and Vitamin B12 can significantly increase hair fall.

Include foods like fish, eggs, spinach, lentils, and nuts, and ensure you drink enough water throughout the day. A balanced diet supports hair growth, improves scalp health, and reduces seasonal shedding. If hair fall continues despite proper care, it’s best to consult a doctor for further evaluation.

Winter Precautions To Keep Hair Healthy

Simple preventive measures can protect your hair from winter-related damage:

  • Cover your head with a scarf in dry, cold winds.
  • Avoid over-washing; twice a week is enough to retain natural oils.
  • Never skip conditioner- it’s essential for moisture retention.
  • Trim split ends regularly to minimize breakage.
  • Stay hydrated to maintain scalp and hair moisture levels.
  • Following these steps ensures your hair stays shiny, soft, and strong throughout the winter season.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 9:48 AM IST
Winter Blues For Your Hair? Here's Why It Falls More In This Season And How To Fix It Naturally

QUICK LINKS