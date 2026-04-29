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LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2nd T20I Today Match Updates: Rain Delays Toss in Chattogram | BAN Aim to Seal Series vs NZ

🕒 Updated: April 29, 2026 13:22:26 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

BAN vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I Match Live updates: Catch live score, live cricket score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, BAN vs NZ live score, BAN vs NZ live match score and updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Chattogram here on NewsX. You can watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on FanCode.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today, 2nd T20I Live Match Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the second T20I between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team from the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Stay tuned for BAN vs NZ Live Score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, live cricket score, live score today, BAN vs NZ Live Cricket Score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster BAN vs NZ Live Match here on NewsX. In the first T20I, the Bangla Tigers registered a comfortable six-wicket win over the Black Caps, chasing down a target of 183 with two overs to spare. This was also Bangladesh’s highest successful run chase at Chattogram. 

Meanwhile, the visitors will be hoping their inexperienced bowling lineup steps up and delivers a strong performance against the home side. New Zealand must win this match to keep the three-match series alive. In the first T20I, chasing a target of 183 runs in the second innings, Towhid Hridoy starred with the bat in hand and played an unbeaten knock of 51 runs in 27 balls. He struck a couple of fours and three sixes in a match-winning knock for his team. 

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, which is typically thought of as a balanced surface, has plenty to offer both batters and bowlers. In the last game, both teams were effective with the bat, but given the conditions, chasing appeared to be easier. Again, the toss could be important because teams are likely to want to bowl first. Taking everything into account, the situation suggests a fiercely contested match in which neither team has a clear advantage. 

BAN vs NZ: Bangladesh Last 5 Match Results

 

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Margin

Apr 27, 2026

New Zealand

Chattogram

Win

Won by 6 wickets

Dec 2, 2025

Ireland

Chattogram

Win

Won by 8 wickets

Nov 29, 2025

Ireland

Chattogram

Win

Won by 4 wickets

Nov 27, 2025

Ireland

Chattogram

Loss

Lost by 39 runs

Oct 31, 2025

West Indies

Chattogram

Loss

Lost by 5 Wickets

BAN vs NZ: New Zealand Last 5 Match Results

 

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Margin

Apr 27, 2026

Bangladesh

Chattogram

Loss

Lost by 6 wickets

Mar 25, 2026

South Africa

Christchurch

Loss

Lost by 33 runs

Mar 22, 2026

South Africa

Wellington

Loss

Lost by 19 runs

Mar 20, 2026

South Africa

Auckland

Won

Won by 8 wickets

Mar 17, 2026

South Africa

Hamilton

Won

Won by 68 runs

Bangladesh Squad

Litton Das (C and wk), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

New Zealand Squad

Nick Kelly (C), Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham

Live Updates

  • 12:53 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I Updates: Matchday in Chattogram!

  • 12:44 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I: Sad News For Cricket Fans!

    Rain has pushed back the toss in Chattogram, and the conditions don’t look promising at the moment. It’s quite dark out there, with steady rain continuing, and reports on social media suggest the chances of the match starting on time are very slim.

  • 12:29 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I Match Updates: The hosts, Bangladesh, took a crucial lead in the first game of the three-match T20I series. After winning the ODI series, the Bangla Tigers started the T20I leg of the tour with a six-wicket win a couple of days ago at the same venue. Chasing a target of 183 runs in the second innings, Towhid Hridoy starred with the bat in hand and played an unbeaten knock of 51 runs in 27 balls. He struck a couple of fours and three sixes in a match-winning knock for his team. Stay...

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LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2nd T20I Today Match Updates: Rain Delays Toss in Chattogram | BAN Aim to Seal Series vs NZ

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LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2nd T20I Today Match Updates: Rain Delays Toss in Chattogram | BAN Aim to Seal Series vs NZ
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