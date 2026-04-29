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Home > Education News > CGBSE Result 2026 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Download Marksheet

CGBSE Result 2026 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Download Marksheet

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 29, 2026 14:37:51 IST

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CGBSE Result 2026 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Download Marksheet

The result for Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced today, April 29, 2026, by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education for thousands of students from across the state who have been anxiously awaiting their results. The students who took the board exams can now check their results online from the official website.

Where can students check CGBSE Class 10 and 12 results for 2026

Students can check their results from the official websites, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. DigiLocker will also publish the digital marksheets for your convenience. You may encounter a delay in accessing your result due to heavy result hours traffic. You can either wait and try again or switch to any of the alternative platforms.

How to download CGBSE marksheet 2026 online

To get the marksheet, students should go to the official results website. They need to click on the Class 10 or 12 result link. They need to enter their roll number and other details.

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After they submit the information, the result will be on the screen. Students should print the provisional marksheet for future use

What are the passing marks for CGBSE 2026

To pass the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education exams, students need to get at least 33 per cent marks overall. This includes both the theory papers and the internal assessments.

Students who do not get the passing marks will get another chance. They can take the compartment exams. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will announce the details later.

What if the CGBSE result website crashes

The CGBSE result website might get slow or crash because many students will try to check their results at the time. If that happens, students should not. Try checking their results again after some time.

Students can also check their CGBSE results on DigiLocker, which has documents from the government.

What happens after the CGBSE Result 2026

Once the CGBSE results are out, students who do not like their scores can apply to get their papers re-checked. The board will tell them how to apply and when. Students who do not pass in one or more subjects can take exams to clear those subjects. The CGBSE Result 2026 is very important for students. It will decide what they do next in education. Students should stay calm. Check official websites for updates on the CGBSE results.

Also Read: MBSE Mizoram Class 12 Results Out at mbse.edu.in; Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Scorecard

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Tags: CGBSECGBSE Board 10th result 2026CGBSE Board 12th result 2026CGBSE result 2026Chhattisgarh Board result 2026

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CGBSE Result 2026 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Download Marksheet

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CGBSE Result 2026 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Download Marksheet
CGBSE Result 2026 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Download Marksheet
CGBSE Result 2026 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Download Marksheet
CGBSE Result 2026 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Download Marksheet

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