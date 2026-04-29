MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report For Match No. 41 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: The Mumbai Indians have had a stop-start kind of a season. The five-time champions broke their jinx of losing the opening match of the season as they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, since then, the Hardik Pandya-led side has had a topsy-turvy season. They lost five games on the trot before defeating the Gujarat Titans. In their previous game, MI lost to arch-rivals, CSK, at home by 103 runs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this game on the back of four wins on the trot. The Orange Army has been bolstered with the arrival of Pat Cummins in their bowling attack. The Australian pacer also led the side, taking over the reins from Ishan Kishan.

MI vs SRH Pitch Report and Stats for Today’s match

Many expats consider Wankhede Stadium to be a batting-friendly location where batters typically have considerable success. The ball can land neatly on the bat thanks to the true pitch and very small boundaries, which facilitates stroke play and promotes high scores. It’s a difficult ground for bowlers, who must put in a lot of effort to get wickets. Because the batters are likely to punish any lack of discipline severely, it is imperative to maintain tight lines and constant lengths.

MI vs SRH Head-to-Head Records so far

The MI vs SRH head-to-head records show that the Mumbai Indians have dominated this rivalry. The five-time champions come into tonight’s IPL 2026 match having won 15 games against the Orange Army. At Wankhede Stadium, it is once again MI who have had the upper hand in the MI vs SRH clash. Will tonight be a similar story, or will the high-flying SRH continue their winning streak in IPL 2026?

MI vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Mumbai Indians (DC): Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Krish Bharat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

DC vs RCB Impact Players: MI will likely use Ashwani Kumar or Rohit Sharma, while SRH could continue with Travis Head as the impact player.

MI vs SRH Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has once again been in top form with the bat in hand. The left-handed opening batter is coming into this game on the back of a couple of fifties and a century. Coming to Wankhede, where he already has a T20I century against England, Abhishek could have a major say in tonight’s game.

Ishan Kishan: It will be a homecoming for Ishan Kishan as he comes to the Wankhede Stadium, this time around in Orange Kits. The wicketkeeper batter was named the player of the match in the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah will once again hold all the aces for the Mumbai Indians team as the five-time champions host Sunrisers Hyderabad. With some assistance available with the new ball, Bumrah could pose some threats to the SRH top-order.

MI vs SRH Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Captain: Abhishek Sharma – Given his form leading up to the game, Abhishek Sharma would be a must-have pick in the MI vs SRH Dream11 team. The left-handed batter could be looked at as a captain’s pick option thanks to his explosive batting.

Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan – The SRH batting order has been powered by Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan this season. Kishan, coming back to Wankhede Stadium, will have a grasp over the conditions and could score big for the Orange Army.

Differential/Risky Picks:

Captain: Rohit Sharma – Rohit Sharma is expected to play as an impact player tonight after missing the last three games. The former MI skipper was in top form before a hamstring injury sidelined him. If he plays a part in tonight’s game, Rohit should be looked at as an out-of-the-box captaincy option.

Vice-Captain: Will Jacks – Will Jacks, after missing the opening seven games of the season, is expected to play his first match of the season. Making an all-rounder captain or vice-captain can often yield great results when it comes to the Dream11 team.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Sakib Hussain

Also Read: MI vs SRH IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Return to Mumbai Indians Playing XI at Wankhede? Check H2H, Predicted Playing XIs And More