TS SSC Result 2026 Out at bse.telangana.gov.in: Check Telangana Class 10 Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online

The Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) Result 2026 is declared today at 2 PM, relieving over 5.28 lakh students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams this year. The result link has been activated on the website for students to view their marks memo. The results were declared in a formal ceremony conducted by state minister K Keshava Rao in Hyderabad with senior officials from the education department, including Principal Secretary Dr Yogita Rana and Director of School Education Dr E Naveen Nicolas.

When was TS SSC Result 2026 declared

The TS SSC Result 2026 was declared today at 2 PM, right on schedule. Students who appeared for the exams conducted from March 14 to April 16 can now check their scores online. The declaration on time keeps up with recent years, with results announced by the end of April.

Where to check TS SSC Result 2026 online

To check their Telangana Class 10 results, students can visit the websites bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

On these websites they can access their official marks memo. If the official websites are slow because of traffic, students can try checking their results on other platforms like the MeeSeva WhatsApp service.

The TS SSC results are available on these websites, and students can easily find their marks memo there.

Students should try the websites first, bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bse.telangana.gov.in, to get their Telangana Class 10 results. After that, they need to enter their hall ticket number and click submit. The result will be displayed on the screen. Students would need to save the provisional marks memo for future reference, especially for admission to higher secondary courses.

What are the passing marks for TS SSC 2026

To pass the TS SSC examinations, a student needs to get at least 35 per cent marks in each subject of the TS SSC. If a student does not get a minimum of 20 per cent marks in the second language paper of the TS SSC, they will not pass the TS SSC.

The rules for the TS SSC are fair because they look at how a student does in each subject of the TS SSC, and they are also a little flexible with the language papers of the TS SSC.

What details are mentioned on TS SSC marks memo

The TS SSC marks memo displays important academic information like subject-wise internal and external marks, total marks, grades, and overall result status. In addition, it also displays grades for co-curricular activities. Students should look at their name, hall ticket number and marks carefully. If they find any mistake, they need to talk to their school or the board to fix it. The TS SSC Result 2026 is a big deal for students because it determines if they can get into higher secondary courses. When the TS SSC Result 2026 is announced, students should get their scorecards away and think about what they want to do next with their studies. The TS SSC result 2026 is important for students to plan their steps.