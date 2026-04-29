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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Hyper Sexual Show-Off’: Drishyam Actress Esther Anil Hits Back At Cyberbullying, Rejects Sexiest Comment On Her Dressing

‘Hyper Sexual Show-Off’: Drishyam Actress Esther Anil Hits Back At Cyberbullying, Rejects Sexiest Comment On Her Dressing

‘Hyper sexual show-off’ remark sparks row as Esther Anil slams cyberbullying, rejects ‘sexiest’ dressing tag.

‘Hyper sexual show-off’ remark sparks row as Esther Anil slams cyberbullying. (Photo: IG/Esther)
‘Hyper sexual show-off’ remark sparks row as Esther Anil slams cyberbullying. (Photo: IG/Esther)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 29, 2026 15:49:59 IST

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‘Hyper Sexual Show-Off’: Drishyam Actress Esther Anil Hits Back At Cyberbullying, Rejects Sexiest Comment On Her Dressing

Actress Esther Anil, known as the daughter of Mohanlal’s character in the Drishyam franchise, has recently come under online fire. This began after a string of promo interviews before the theatrical release of Drishyam 2 and buzz surrounding the third instalment. Commentators analysed her look and outfits and one of the comments suggested that she was doing a “hyper sexual show off” to tell people she was ready to take up lead roles. The comments went viral and began a larger thread of criticism. Some accused actresses of using their looks to attract attention, while others dismissed the criticism as trolling.

‘Hyper sexual show-off’ claims

Esther Anil, who typically steers clear of this type of online criticism, chose to respond in a direct and unapologetic manner. She took a dig at the mindset of those who suggested that women in cinema use their looks to command attention. In a strong response, she rebutted the idea, suggesting that it was “nonsense”. She suggested that her choice of what to wear was not to impress anyone in the film industry. Her response was noteworthy for its candour, given that she typically doesn’t reply to online criticism.

Why did she resist ‘sexiest’ comments on her wearing?

The actress has also resisted being subjugated by ‘sexiest’ comments which trivialise women as objects. Esther Anil claimed that such tags overlook the talent and work that goes into becoming a successful actress in Malayalam cinema. She asked critics on how many successful actresses have actually built careers by ‘sexualising themselves’ online, and that the industry still values performance and potential rather than shallow standards. In this she is questioning the real issue that female actors are judged more harshly than their male peers.

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What does the incident say about cyberbullying in the film industry?

Esther’s case highlights the prevalence of cyberbullying and moral policing that women face in the public eye. The actress has characterised those critics as attention seekers with dull daytime lives. Her stance reflects a growing trend among actors who are increasingly challenging toxic online behaviour rather than ignoring it. By doing so, Esther Anil joins the wider discourse on accountability on social media platforms and curbing misogynistic commentary.

Why does Esther’s reply matter beyond the controversy?

Beyond the immediate controversy, Esther’s answer speaks to larger discussions of gender, representation and personal autonomy in cinema. By dismissing both “hyper sexual show-off” accusations and “sexiest” labeling, she suggests that women should not have to justify their appearances or choices in the public eye. Her willingness to admit that she was “in the mood to call this out” further shows how stressful this kind of speculation can be. In the end, her reply is more than a troll-baiting response it’s a point about how talent, not looks, will ultimately ensure a film’s success, such as in Drishyam.

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: Age, Net Worth, Business Empire, OTT Debut and Upcoming Film Daadi Ki Shaadi

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‘Hyper Sexual Show-Off’: Drishyam Actress Esther Anil Hits Back At Cyberbullying, Rejects Sexiest Comment On Her Dressing

‘Hyper Sexual Show-Off’: Drishyam Actress Esther Anil Hits Back At Cyberbullying, Rejects Sexiest Comment On Her Dressing

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‘Hyper Sexual Show-Off’: Drishyam Actress Esther Anil Hits Back At Cyberbullying, Rejects Sexiest Comment On Her Dressing

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‘Hyper Sexual Show-Off’: Drishyam Actress Esther Anil Hits Back At Cyberbullying, Rejects Sexiest Comment On Her Dressing
‘Hyper Sexual Show-Off’: Drishyam Actress Esther Anil Hits Back At Cyberbullying, Rejects Sexiest Comment On Her Dressing
‘Hyper Sexual Show-Off’: Drishyam Actress Esther Anil Hits Back At Cyberbullying, Rejects Sexiest Comment On Her Dressing
‘Hyper Sexual Show-Off’: Drishyam Actress Esther Anil Hits Back At Cyberbullying, Rejects Sexiest Comment On Her Dressing

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