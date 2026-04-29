Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: Age, Net Worth, Business Empire, OTT Debut and Upcoming Film Daadi Ki Shaadi
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, has built her own identity as a successful entrepreneur and influencer. Based in Delhi, she is widely known for her jewelry and fashion ventures, along with her growing presence in the entertainment industry. In 2026, she is making headlines for her Bollywood debut and expanding brand influence.
Age
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was born on September 15, 1980. As of 2026, she is 45 years old.
Net Worth
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s estimated net worth ranges between ₹43 crore and ₹60 crore. Her income comes from multiple sources, including her jewelry business, fashion label, brand collaborations, and media appearances.
Career & Business
Riddhima is a Delhi-based jewelry designer and entrepreneur. She is the creative head of her luxury brand R Jewellery, which caters to premium clients. She also runs a clothing and lifestyle brand called Sam & Friends, inspired by her daughter. She holds a degree in Design and Marketing from London, which helped shape her strong business foundation.
OTT & Film Debut
Riddhima stepped into the digital entertainment world with her appearance in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. In 2026, she is set to make her Bollywood acting debut with the film Daadi Ki Shaadi, where she will reportedly share screen space with her mother, Neetu Kapoor.
Latest News (2026)
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently in the spotlight for her upcoming film debut, marking her transition from entrepreneur to actress. Her entry into Bollywood has generated significant buzz, especially given her strong Kapoor family legacy.