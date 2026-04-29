LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Swagatha S Krishnan Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Swagatha S Krishnan Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Swagatha S Krishnan Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Swagatha S Krishnan Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Swagatha S Krishnan Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Swagatha S Krishnan Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Swagatha S Krishnan Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Swagatha S Krishnan Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief

Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief

Thousands of cases related to workplace harassment and women’s property rights have been left in limbo in Pakistan’s Punjab province due to the absence of a Provincial Ombudsperson. The position has remained vacant for nearly nine months since the previous officeholder’s term ended in May 2025, leading to a growing backlog of complaints.

Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief (Image Credits: ANI)
Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief (Image Credits: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 29, 2026 15:41:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief

Thousands of cases related to workplace harassment and women’s property rights have been left in limbo in Pakistan’s Punjab province due to the absence of a Provincial Ombudsperson. The position has remained vacant for nearly nine months since the previous officeholder’s term ended in May 2025, leading to a growing backlog of complaints.

The delay has affected access to timely justice for many women who rely on the office for redressal.

Rising Complaints, Slowing Resolution

The Ombudsperson’s office, set up in 2013, has handled a large number of cases over the years, particularly from sectors like education, health, police, and social welfare. These departments account for a significant share of harassment complaints.

You Might Be Interested In

Official data shows that between 2021 and 2024, more than 6,600 cases were registered, with most resolved during active tenures. However, from 2025 to early 2026, over 3,000 complaints have been filed, and a substantial number remain pending due to the leadership gap.

Women Face Long Waits And Repeated Hearings

Many complainants say delays have stretched their cases for months, even years. One education officer reported ongoing harassment by seniors, with her complaint still unresolved after a year.

Inheritance disputes have also been impacted. Since the introduction of the Punjab Enforcement of Women Property Rights Act in 2021, over 10,000 cases have been filed. Around 4,000 of these are still pending, with women citing repeated hearings and lack of progress.

Legal Experts Point To Systemic Gaps

Legal analysts attribute the situation to administrative lapses, poor coordination, and procedural inefficiencies. Some have also raised concerns over the transparency of appointments, suggesting that delays may be linked to political considerations.

Officials say temporary systems, including helpline support, are available to assist complainants. However, many believe these measures are not enough to address the scale of pending cases.

With no permanent appointment yet in place, concerns continue to grow over access to justice and the ability of affected women to have their cases heard without further delay.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Trump Recalls Mom’s ‘CRUSH’ On King Charles III Amid NATO Tensions; UK-US Strain Surfaces During Royal Visit

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ombudsperson office Pakistan delayPakistan legal system backlog womenpakistan newsPakistan women legal cases delayPunjab ombudsperson vacancy PakistanPunjab women complaints pendingwomen justice access Pakistanwomen property rights Punjab Pakistanworkplace harassment cases Pakistan

RELATED News

What Is the 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Found in Germany? Injured Sea Predator With ‘100 Teeth’ and ‘Stomach Stones’ Reveals Stunning Survival Secrets

Donald Trump’s Awkward Moment With Melania Caught On Camera: POTUS Rubs First Lady’s Butts, Then Pats Her Waist, Internet Reacts

Trump Recalls Mom’s ‘CRUSH’ On King Charles III Amid NATO Tensions; UK-US Strain Surfaces During Royal Visit

Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident

Mom Punishes Son By Making Him Smash His PS5 After Cat Incident; Internet Calls It A Shocking And Extreme Reaction

LATEST NEWS

Why RBI Cancelled Paytm Payments Bank Licence: Vijay Shekhar Sharma Exit And Fintech Shake-Up Explained

Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Promises A Dark Return Before SRK’s King Hits Theatres

Lucknow Digital Arrest Scam: 85-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 84.5 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing as Police And ATS Officials

COMEDK UGET 2026 Admit Card Expected Shortly at comedk.org: Check Download Link, Exam Date and Instructions

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today (29 April): Intense Love Energy, Deep Bonds & Emotional Twists Ahead

When Will Rockstar Games Launch GTA 6 In India? Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Drops Big Hints, Dismisses Delay Rumours

Pune Visa Violation: ‘Tourist Visa Not for Religious Preaching’ — Police Issue ‘Leave India Notice’ to 3 US Nationals Over Pamphlet Distribution

Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win MS vs HYK, Eliminator 1 At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

‘Hyper Sexual Show-Off’: Drishyam Actress Esther Anil Hits Back At Cyberbullying, Rejects Sexiest Comment On Her Dressing

Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief

Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief
Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief
Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief
Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief

QUICK LINKS