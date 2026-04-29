Pakistan’s Systemic Neglect Leaves Women Trapped In Endless Legal Delays, Highlighting Gaps In Justice Delivery And Access To Timely Legal Relief

Thousands of cases related to workplace harassment and women’s property rights have been left in limbo in Pakistan’s Punjab province due to the absence of a Provincial Ombudsperson. The position has remained vacant for nearly nine months since the previous officeholder’s term ended in May 2025, leading to a growing backlog of complaints.

The delay has affected access to timely justice for many women who rely on the office for redressal.

Rising Complaints, Slowing Resolution

The Ombudsperson’s office, set up in 2013, has handled a large number of cases over the years, particularly from sectors like education, health, police, and social welfare. These departments account for a significant share of harassment complaints.

Official data shows that between 2021 and 2024, more than 6,600 cases were registered, with most resolved during active tenures. However, from 2025 to early 2026, over 3,000 complaints have been filed, and a substantial number remain pending due to the leadership gap.

Women Face Long Waits And Repeated Hearings

Many complainants say delays have stretched their cases for months, even years. One education officer reported ongoing harassment by seniors, with her complaint still unresolved after a year.

Inheritance disputes have also been impacted. Since the introduction of the Punjab Enforcement of Women Property Rights Act in 2021, over 10,000 cases have been filed. Around 4,000 of these are still pending, with women citing repeated hearings and lack of progress.

Legal Experts Point To Systemic Gaps

Legal analysts attribute the situation to administrative lapses, poor coordination, and procedural inefficiencies. Some have also raised concerns over the transparency of appointments, suggesting that delays may be linked to political considerations.

Officials say temporary systems, including helpline support, are available to assist complainants. However, many believe these measures are not enough to address the scale of pending cases.

With no permanent appointment yet in place, concerns continue to grow over access to justice and the ability of affected women to have their cases heard without further delay.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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