Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: Bangladesh To Face Hong Kong in Their Tournament Opening Match

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 Match 3 Live Scorecard Updates: The third exciting match of the Asia Cup 2025 will see the Bangladesh (BAN) and Hong Kong (HK) playing on Thursday, September 11, at the legendary Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh comes into the match as a favourite in the tournament and wants to begin their campaign by a big win.

The Bengal Tigers, under the leadership of Litton Das, have shown a great shape in their recent T20Is and have won six out of their last nine matches including key series-victories over Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Netherlands. Bangladesh has the wind in its sails and it is likely to take control of Hong Kong, which is an associate country that is failing to find its shape.

Motivated by captain Yasim Murtaza, Hong Kong is adamant to recover following a thumping 94-run loss against Afghanistan in the opening of the Asia Cup 2025. The Hong Kong cricket team is under extreme pressure to make a comeback because their continued existence in the tournament rests on this do or die match. As they have few chances to recuperate, Hong Kong will strive to improve their batting and bowling to take the experienced Bangladesh team.

The match between Bangladesh vs Hong Kong is likely to be a high stakes game in the Asia Cup 2025, particularly because both countries seek to gain position in the competition early.

Predicted Playing 11s

Bangladesh (BAN): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (C & WK), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Hong Kong (HK): Zeeshan Ali(w), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Challu, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan