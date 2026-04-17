Bhoot Bangla Movie Release & Review Live Updates: Fans Applaud Akshay Kumar, IMDb Rating Trends

Bhoot Bangla Movie Release & Review Live Updates: Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla has hit the theatres today. The movie, which marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar with filmmaker Priyadarshan after more than 15 years, has been creating quite a lot of buzz. Apart from the Khiladi actor, the Bollywood drama features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithun Chakraborty and Asrani. Bhoot Bangla had its paid previews on Thursday, April 16 and the early reviews from viewers as well as trade analysts have begun pouring in on social media.

Headlined by Akshay, who has nailed this particular genre with blockbusters like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the flick marked his return with a bang. The actor-director duo is known to blend humour with strong storytelling and their successful past partnerships on popular comedies. No wonder fans have been keenly waiting to witness a Priyadarshan-style classic entertainer and the cult Akshay Kumar film is striking a chord with the audience.

Positioned as a mix of spooky elements and slapstick humour, Bhoot Bangla is expected to follow a storyline set in a haunted property, where supernatural occurrences intertwine with comic chaos. While the makers have kept key plot details under wraps, the film is being seen as part of the broader trend of horror-comedies gaining traction in Bollywood.

Overall, the Wamiqa Gabbi starrer focuses on delivering mass entertainment through a combination of suspense, humour and star power. With Akshay Kumar leading the cast and Priyadarshan at the helm, Bhoot Bangla is likely to cater to a wide audience base, particularly fans of light-hearted yet engaging cinema.

Akshay Kumar has been on a busy slate with recent releases like Sky Force and Jolly LLB 3. Tabu, known for balancing mainstream and critically acclaimed roles, continues to remain a strong presence across genres. Meanwhile, Wamiqa Gabbi is emerging as a versatile performer with a packed lineup including projects like Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, G2.