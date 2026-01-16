LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news Daryl Mitchell benjamin netanyahu BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news Daryl Mitchell benjamin netanyahu BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news Daryl Mitchell benjamin netanyahu BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news Daryl Mitchell benjamin netanyahu BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news Daryl Mitchell benjamin netanyahu BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news Daryl Mitchell benjamin netanyahu BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE | BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai Civic Poll Verdict, Seat Tally And Latest Updates

🕒 Updated: January 16, 2026 05:30:29 IST
✍️ Written by: Meera Verma

LIVE | BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai Civic Poll Verdict, Seat Tally And Latest Updates

BMC Election Results 2026 (Picture Credits: X)
BMC Election Results 2026 (Picture Credits: X)

BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE: Mumbai is set to go to the polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, 2026, with counting scheduled for the following day. The civic body, which oversees the city’s vast infrastructure and urban planning, has 227 wards, each represented by an elected corporator.

According to official figures, over 1.24 crore voters will be eligible to cast their ballots to elect 227 ward members across the city.

How Parties Fared In The 2017 BMC Polls

In the previous BMC elections held in 2017, the undivided Shiv Sena emerged as the single-largest party, winning 84 seats, narrowly ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured 82 seats. The Congress finished third with 31 seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with nine.

Other parties that won representation included the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (seven seats), Samajwadi Party (six), Independents (five), AIMIM (two) and Akhil Bharatiya Sena (one).

Political Context Ahead Of Civic Polls

The upcoming BMC elections come against the backdrop of the BJP’s strong performance in recent local body polls across Maharashtra. In the first two phases, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in 129 of the 288 local bodies that went to polls.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance crossed the 200-mark overall, with the Shiv Sena winning 51 local bodies and the NCP securing 33. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) lagged behind, collectively remaining below the 50-mark. The Congress won 35 local bodies, while Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) secured eight each.

Live Updates

  • 05:28 (IST) 16 Jan 2026

    LIVE | BMC Election Results 2026: Civic Polls Have Put The State Election Commission Under Scrutiny

    BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE: The Maharashtra municipal corporation elections held on Thursday, covering 29 major urban centres, saw 3.48 crore voters cast their ballots to choose 2,869 corporators from among 15,931 candidates, placing the State Election Commission (SEC) under close watch.

    Although polling passed off largely peacefully, several decisions taken by the Commission after the election schedule was announced have triggered criticism from voters and Opposition parties, who have accused the SEC of poor communication, arbitrary administration, and inadequate transparency.

  • 05:05 (IST) 16 Jan 2026

    LIVE | BMC Election Results 2026: Voting Largely Peaceful Despite Minor Clashes

    BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE: Polling for the civic elections in Mumbai remained largely peaceful on Thursday, with only a few minor verbal disputes reported between workers of rival political parties at select polling booths, police officials said.Voting began at 7.30 am under tight security arrangements across the city.Over 28,000 Police Personnel DeployedTo ensure the smooth conduct of the polls, Mumbai Police deployed more than 28,000 personnel across sensitive and key locations. Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Chaudhary said the election process passed without any major incident.“There was no serious incident related to polling anywhere in the city. Overall, it...

    Read Full Story
LIVE | BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai Civic Poll Verdict, Seat Tally And Latest Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai Civic Poll Verdict, Seat Tally And Latest Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai Civic Poll Verdict, Seat Tally And Latest Updates
LIVE | BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai Civic Poll Verdict, Seat Tally And Latest Updates
LIVE | BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai Civic Poll Verdict, Seat Tally And Latest Updates
LIVE | BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai Civic Poll Verdict, Seat Tally And Latest Updates

QUICK LINKS