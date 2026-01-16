LIVE | BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai Civic Poll Verdict, Seat Tally And Latest Updates

BMC Election Results 2026 (Picture Credits: X)

BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE: Mumbai is set to go to the polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, 2026, with counting scheduled for the following day. The civic body, which oversees the city’s vast infrastructure and urban planning, has 227 wards, each represented by an elected corporator.

According to official figures, over 1.24 crore voters will be eligible to cast their ballots to elect 227 ward members across the city.

How Parties Fared In The 2017 BMC Polls

In the previous BMC elections held in 2017, the undivided Shiv Sena emerged as the single-largest party, winning 84 seats, narrowly ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured 82 seats. The Congress finished third with 31 seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with nine.

Other parties that won representation included the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (seven seats), Samajwadi Party (six), Independents (five), AIMIM (two) and Akhil Bharatiya Sena (one).

Political Context Ahead Of Civic Polls

The upcoming BMC elections come against the backdrop of the BJP’s strong performance in recent local body polls across Maharashtra. In the first two phases, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in 129 of the 288 local bodies that went to polls.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance crossed the 200-mark overall, with the Shiv Sena winning 51 local bodies and the NCP securing 33. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) lagged behind, collectively remaining below the 50-mark. The Congress won 35 local bodies, while Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) secured eight each.