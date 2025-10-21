LIVE TV
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 Live Updates: Check Date, Timings, Top Stocks to Buy Today, Trading Strategy

🕒 Updated: October 21, 2025 12:00:28 IST
✍️ Written by: Manisha Chauhan

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: For the first time in decades, the Indian stock market is going to hold the special Muhurat trading session, today on 21 October 2025, on the occasion of Diwali 2025. The session, organized by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) which signifies the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Samvat 2082.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE Updates.

The special trading session is considered to be highly auspicious time for investing. India’s leading stock exchanges including, the BSE, National Stock Echange (NSE), Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and National Commodity & Derivatives Ecvhange (NCDEX) will conduct the Muhurat Trading session between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm.

Muhurat Trading Time 

The special trading window, Block deal session will begin at 1:15 pm and end at 1:45 pm. This will be followed by a pre-open session for IPOs and relisted securities from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm. After that, a normal Muhurat trading session will start from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm.

Live Updates

  • 12:00 (IST) 21 Oct 2025

    Diwali Muhurat Trading LIVE: Muhurat Session Timings

    Diwali Muhurat Trading LIVE: India’s leading stock exchanges including, the BSE, National Stock Echange (NSE), Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and National Commodity & Derivatives Ecvhange (NCDEX) will conduct the Muhurat Trading session between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm. 

  • 11:44 (IST) 21 Oct 2025

    Diwali Muhurat Trading LIVE: October 21 Muhurat Trading Session Date

    Diwali Muhurat Trading LIVE: The Indian stock market is going to hold the special Muhurat trading session, today on 21st October 2025. 

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 Live Updates: Check Date, Timings, Top Stocks to Buy Today, Trading Strategy

QUICK LINKS