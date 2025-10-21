Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 Live Updates: Check Date, Timings, Top Stocks to Buy Today, Trading Strategy

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: For the first time in decades, the Indian stock market is going to hold the special Muhurat trading session, today on 21 October 2025, on the occasion of Diwali 2025. The session, organized by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) which signifies the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Samvat 2082.

The special trading session is considered to be highly auspicious time for investing. India’s leading stock exchanges including, the BSE, National Stock Echange (NSE), Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and National Commodity & Derivatives Ecvhange (NCDEX) will conduct the Muhurat Trading session between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm.

Muhurat Trading Time

The special trading window, Block deal session will begin at 1:15 pm and end at 1:45 pm. This will be followed by a pre-open session for IPOs and relisted securities from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm. After that, a normal Muhurat trading session will start from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm.