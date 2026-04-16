East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 BFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start, Focus On Youssef Ezzejjari

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on BFC in Kolkata.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Score ISL Photo. ISL Media

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL Live Score and Updates: East Bengal FC will face off against Bengaluru FC in a match that is sure to be very important in the Indian Super League on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Both teams confirming their starting XIs. East Bengal have included Youssef Ezzejjari and Souvik Chakrabarti in their lineup. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC look strong on paper, featuring key players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sunil Chhetri, Rahul Bheke, Ryan Williams. Stay tuned for EBFC vs BFC live score, EBFC vs BFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster EBFC vs BFC encounter here on NewsX.

East Bengal Preview

East Bengal is very confident going into this game because they have won their last two games in a big way. Since head coach Oscar Bruzon took over, the Kolkata giants have gotten their attacking rhythm back, scoring an impressive 10 goals in their last two games. The team’s morale has gone up even more since they recently beat Chennaiyin FC.

East Bengal is currently in fourth place with 14 points, but they have a great chance to move up in the standings. If they win, they will have 17 points, which could put them on the same level as their biggest rivals, Mohun Bagan Super Giant. They will try to take control of the game early on by scoring first and setting the pace.

But the fact that captain Naorem Mahesh Singh is hurt and can’t play is a big problem. His leadership and creativity will be missed, which means the attacking unit will have to do more work. To keep the team’s momentum going, players like Bipin Singh, Miguel, Edmund Lalrindika, and Youssef Ezzejjari will need to step up and keep scoring goals like they have been lately.

Bengaluru FC Preview

So far, Bengaluru FC’s season has been a mix of good and bad. Even though they started off well, they have been inconsistent since Pep Munoz was named head coach in the middle of the season. Their most recent game, a 2-1 loss to Kerala Blasters FC, was especially disappointing because their opponents were near the bottom of the table.

The Blues are still in the running, but they can’t afford to make any more mistakes. They are in fifth place with 14 points. The loss to Kerala showed that the team’s defence has some weak spots that need to be fixed right away, especially against an East Bengal attack that is in good form.

Bengaluru will want to bounce back and show that they are still serious contenders. If they want to stop East Bengal’s attacking threat, they need to have a well-organised defence and better game management. The team has the talent to compete, but staying consistent is their biggest problem as they head into this important away game.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head

The rivalry between East Bengal and Bengaluru FC has always been very close. East Bengal has won 10 of the 20 times they have played Bengaluru in all competitions, while Bengaluru has won 8 times. Two matches have ended in draws.

This close score shows how competitive this match is, as neither team has been able to consistently win. Since both teams are currently tied on points and want to move up the league table, another close game is expected.