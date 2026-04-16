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Home > Sports News > Carlos Alcaraz Trolled After Joining Narayana Murthy’s Infosys as Brand Ambassador, Fans Say ‘Bro Has to Work 70 Hours Per Week’

Carlos Alcaraz Trolled After Joining Narayana Murthy’s Infosys as Brand Ambassador, Fans Say ‘Bro Has to Work 70 Hours Per Week’

Carlos Alcaraz joins Infosys as global brand ambassador, highlighting innovation in tennis. However, social media buzzes with jokes linking Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour workweek comment, sparking viral reactions around the Spaniard’s new partnership.

Carlos Alcaraz has been named the Infosys brand ambassador. Image Credit: X/@carlosalcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz has been named the Infosys brand ambassador. Image Credit: X/@carlosalcaraz

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 16, 2026 20:53:31 IST

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Carlos Alcaraz Trolled After Joining Narayana Murthy’s Infosys as Brand Ambassador, Fans Say ‘Bro Has to Work 70 Hours Per Week’

Carlos Alcaraz has been rocking the world of tennis for the last couple of years. However, the Spanish tennis player is now among the headlines for being named the brand ambassador for Indian tech giant Infosys. Carlos Alcaraz, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, has joined Infosys as a global brand ambassador, the firm just announced. The corporation described the partnership as “a true convergence of excellence” in a statement. Fans are thrilled that the youngest athlete in history has risen to the top of the men’s tennis rankings, but many people found the news hilarious. Some were reminded of the contentious statement made by Narayana Murthy regarding the 70-hour workweek.

Social media reacts to Carlos Alcaraz as Infosys Brand Ambassador



The most common reaction from social media users was about how the tennis star would now have to play for 70 hours a week.



Fans jokingly talked about how Alcaraz could get injured now that he has to play for 70 hours a week. 



Most weeks, a tennis player would play around four hours a week. The fans joked that such a work ethic won’t work at Infosys. 



Social media users also talked about the detailing by Narayana Murthy as the initials for the tennis star are CA. 



Social media users also talked about the decision to rope in Carlos Alcaraz as a brand ambassador. The users believed that a huge amount would have been splurged on Alzaraz, which could have been used to pay their employees. 

Infosys announced Carlos Alcaraz as Brand Ambassador



Infosys took to their social media accounts, announcing Carlos Alcaraz as the brand ambassador. The Indian tech conglomerate, in its press release, talked about how the tennis star is recognized for his relentless drive. The release said, “Carlos Alcaraz is a champion athlete, recognized not only for his seven Grand Slam titles but also for being the youngest man in history to complete a career Grand Slam. More importantly, he is a sportsperson recognized for his relentless drive, pursuit of excellence, consistency, and integrity. These are the values that guide Infosys – responsible leadership and excellence in innovation to amplify human potential and power global enterprises.”

The seven-time Grand Slam champion talked about the decision to partner up with Infosys. The Spaniard believed that the innovations from the company have helped in elevating the sport for players, coaches, and even the fans. He said, “Innovations delivered by them are elevating the sport for everyone – players, coaches, and fans alike. At the highest level, it’s often the small details that make the biggest difference. I’m always looking for new ways to improve, and working with Infosys will give me the opportunity to leverage data and AI to gain deeper insights into my game and push my performance to new heights.”

Also Read: MI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? Hardik Pandya Provides Big Injury Update on Former Mumbai Indians Captain— How Many Matches Will He Miss in IPL 2026?

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Tags: Carlos AlcarazCarlos Alcaraz brand ambassadorCarlos Alcaraz Infosys dealCarlos Alcaraz Infosys partnershipInfosysInfosys brand ambassadornarayana murthyTennis News

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Carlos Alcaraz Trolled After Joining Narayana Murthy’s Infosys as Brand Ambassador, Fans Say ‘Bro Has to Work 70 Hours Per Week’

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Carlos Alcaraz Trolled After Joining Narayana Murthy’s Infosys as Brand Ambassador, Fans Say ‘Bro Has to Work 70 Hours Per Week’
Carlos Alcaraz Trolled After Joining Narayana Murthy’s Infosys as Brand Ambassador, Fans Say ‘Bro Has to Work 70 Hours Per Week’
Carlos Alcaraz Trolled After Joining Narayana Murthy’s Infosys as Brand Ambassador, Fans Say ‘Bro Has to Work 70 Hours Per Week’
Carlos Alcaraz Trolled After Joining Narayana Murthy’s Infosys as Brand Ambassador, Fans Say ‘Bro Has to Work 70 Hours Per Week’

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