FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Highlights ISL: FCG 2-0 MCFC At Full-Time | Tavora, Nemil On Target For Gaurs

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on MCFC at Fatorda.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL AS IT HAPPENED: FC Goa secured a massive 2-0 victory over league leaders Mumbai City FC in Madgaon to keep their ISL title hopes alive. The Gaurs took control in the first half with goals from Sahil Tavora and Mohammed Nemil, stunning the table toppers before the break. Mumbai City FC pushed for a response in the second half, but Goa stayed disciplined at the back and protected their lead comfortably. The win gives FC Goa a huge boost in the title race while ending Mumbai City’s unbeaten run. Stay tuned for FCG vs MCFC live score, FCG vs MCFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCG vs MCFC encounter here on NewsX.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC has been one of the best teams this season, and they are still the only team in the league that hasn’t lost. The Islanders are at the top of the standings with five wins and three draws. They are going for their third ISL title.

But the road ahead won’t be easy. FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and East Bengal, who are all direct title rivals, are their next three opponents. A win in Goa would help them stay in first place, but if they lose points, teams like Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC could catch up.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa knows that winning this game could put them back in the race for the title. The Gaurs are in sixth place on the table with 13 points from eight games. They have won three, lost one, and drawn four.

They’ve stayed in the race because they’ve been consistent, but they haven’t been able to move up because they’ve had too many draws. Manolo Marquez’s team is five points behind the leaders, and they can’t afford to lose any more games with only five left. Ending Mumbai City’s unbeaten streak would be a big deal and a big boost to their chances of winning silverware.

Head-to-Head Record

Over the years, games between these two teams have often been very close. They have played against each other 29 times in all. Mumbai City FC has won 12 times, while FC Goa has won 9 times. The other eight games ended in ties.