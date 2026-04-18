WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena–Nikki Bella Reunion on The Cards? Paige Set For Shock Return— Full Details Inside

At WrestleMania 42, John Cena will make his first appearance in the WWE after retiring. The 17-time WWE Champion just started a farewell tour in 2025, but he lost his last match in December. Cena promised that he would never compete in the ring again when his retirement tour ended, regardless of how many fans wanted to see him do it. In another spectacular return, former WWE Superstar Paige could also make an appearance in the mega event. With Niki Bella nursing an injury, Paige would replace her to partner up with Brie Bella for the Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Will John Cena fight at WWE WrestleMania 42?

WrestleMania 42 will be hosted by Cena. This implies that he will greet the audience and perhaps participate in a few segments on both nights. It is unlikely that Cena will participate in a last-minute scheduled fight. He declared that his in-ring career would come to an end with his final fight in December. After he finishes competing, he intends to serve as an ambassador for WWE and aid in the promotion of wrestling. Cena, before kicking off his retirement tour last year, said, “This is our last time to get together and make some noise. Whatever comes to that, comes to that.” Although the exact date of Cena’s appearance over the weekend is unknown, it is anticipated that he will attend both the first night on Saturday, April 18, and the second night on Sunday, April 19.

Is Paige returning to WWE WrestleMania 42?

Similar to AJ Lee, Paige’s return to the WWE was not anticipated by fans. Following in the footsteps of Edge and Daniel Bryan, who both retired from in-ring action, she has returned from a neck injury. After suffering a severe neck injury in 2018, she resigned from in-ring action. However, she continued to participate in WWE programming in a number of capacities until leaving in 2022. She eventually made a comeback to the ring in AEW, competing under her real name. She left the company in 2025. A possible late adjustment to the card is indicated by news that Paige has re-signed with WWE and has been seen during WrestleMania rehearsals for the Women’s Tag Team Championship fight. Paige and Brie Bella seem to be filling in for Nikki Bella, who has been recovering from an ankle injury.

Will Nikki Bella Miss WWE WrestleMania 42?

Nikki Bella, a WWE Hall of Famer, hurt her ankle last month while facing Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown. As a result, it was unknown what her status was going into WrestleMania 42. One day before Nikki and her sister Brie were scheduled to compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the main stage at WrestleMania in Las Vegas, Nikki was declared ineligible to compete. According to PWInsider, this uncertainty has finally been eliminated. The report says that WWE has scheduled a WrestleMania substitute for Nikki due to her lack of medical clearance, and their sources believe it will be former WWE Divas Champion, Paige.

Also Read: WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Card: Full Matches, Start Time, Night 1 & Night 2 Schedule, Where to Watch in India, UK, U.S, Australia, Pakistan, UAE