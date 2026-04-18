WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Card: Full Matches, Start Time, Night 1 & Night 2 Schedule, Where to Watch in India, UK, U.S, Australia, Pakistan, UAE

WWE WrestleMania 42: The biggest showpiece event in WWE’s calendar year will be taking place in only a few hours. WrestleMania 42 is only hours away, with the biggest superstars gearing up to take the centre stage in Las Vegas. Night 1 of the mega event will kick off on Saturday (April 18) at Allegiant Stadium. The main event of the night would be the match between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. They will be main eventing the night as they battle out for the Undisputed WWE Championship. In the women’s division, Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vacquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

What Is the Full WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Card?

The 42nd edition of WrestleMania will be played across two nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Here is a look at the full WWE WrestleMania 42 match card:

Day 1:

Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Seth Rollins vs Gunther

Liv Morgan vs Stephanie Vaquer-Singles match for the WWE Women’s World Championship

The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) & IShowSpeed vs The Usos & LA Knight – Six-man tag team match

The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend) (c) vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) – Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu – Unsanctioned match

AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch – Singles match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Day 2:

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar – Singles Match

Penta vs Je’Von Evans vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh vs Rusev vs Rey Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match

Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley – WWE Women’s Championship

Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams – United States Championship

“The Demon” Finn Bálor vs Dominik Mysterio – Singles match

CM Punk vs Roman Reigns World Heavyweight Championship

What Is the WrestleMania 42 Start Time in Different Countries in India, UK, U.S, Australia, Pakistan, UAE?

WWE WrestleMania 42 will have a different start time in countries like India, the UK, the US, Australia, Pakistan, and the UAE.

In India, the showpiece event will start at 3:30 AM (April 19 and 20)

In the United Kingdom, WrestleMania 42 will begin at 12:00 AM (April 19 and 20)

In the USA, the hosts for WrestleMania 42 will kick off at 6 PM Eastern Time & 3 PM Pacific Time (April 18 and 19)

In Australia, the WWE WrestleMania 42 will start at 8:00 AM. AEST (Sydney time) (April 18 and 19)

In Pakistan, the mega event will begin at 4:00 AM (April 19 and 20)

In the UAE, WWE WrestleMania will start at 2:00 AM (April 19 and 20)

What Matches Are Scheduled for WrestleMania 42 Night 1?

Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Seth Rollins vs Gunther

Liv Morgan vs Stephanie Vaquer-Singles match for the WWE Women’s World Championship

The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) & IShowSpeed vs The Usos & LA Knight – Six-man tag team match

The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend) (c) vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) – Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu – Unsanctioned match

AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch – Singles match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

What Matches Are Scheduled for WrestleMania 42 Night 2?

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar – Singles Match

Penta vs Je’Von Evans vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh vs Rusev vs Rey Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match

Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley – WWE Women’s Championship

Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams – United States Championship

“The Demon” Finn Bálor vs Dominik Mysterio – Singles match

CM Punk vs Roman Reigns World Heavyweight Championship

Where to Watch WWE WrestleMania 42 Live Streaming?

WWE WrestleMania 42 Live Streaming will be done on the Netflix app. Across countries in the world, fans of WWE can watch the event using the Netflix app. The coverage of the mega event will begin three hours before the first game. The die-hard fans of WWE can tune in to watch the event and enjoy their favourite wrestlers in action on the Netflix app.

How to Book WrestleMania 42 Tickets Step-by-Step?

You can buy WWE WrestleMania 42 tickets by following the steps below:

Visit the official WWE website or ticket partner (Ticketmaster).

Check the event page for dates, venue, and ticket release timing.

Sign up or log in in advance to avoid delays.

Join the queue.

Select your preferred seats and price category quickly.

Enter payment details and confirm booking.

Download and save your e-ticket.

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Results 17 April 2026: Final Show Before WrestleMania Delivers Major Twists & Big Wins