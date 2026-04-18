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Home > India News > Watch: Gargi College Students Chase Away DUSU President Amid Allegations Of Hooliganism; Viral Video Shows Students Raising Slogans On Campus

Watch: Gargi College Students Chase Away DUSU President Amid Allegations Of Hooliganism; Viral Video Shows Students Raising Slogans On Campus

Students at Gargi College reportedly chased away DUSU president Aryaman and his group, accusing them of hooliganism and harassment during a tense student election atmosphere.

Gargi College Incident Goes Viral (Images: X)
Gargi College Incident Goes Viral (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: April 18, 2026 21:52:29 IST

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Watch: Gargi College Students Chase Away DUSU President Amid Allegations Of Hooliganism; Viral Video Shows Students Raising Slogans On Campus

An unusual scene unfolded at Delhi University’s Gargi College when a large group of students came together and reportedly chased away DUSU president Aryaman, accusing him and his associates of hooliganism and harassment on campus. Students raised slogans and recorded videos as Aryaman, along with several others, was forced to leave the campus amid growing tension. Security personnel were deployed on the spot to prevent any further escalation. Aryaman did not respond to calls from ANI seeking his reaction to the allegations and the incident.

Campus tension erupts amid election atmosphere

A student present during the protest alleged that the situation escalated in the backdrop of student council elections at the college. The student said, “A candidate who had been disqualified reportedly had the support of ABVP.

Aryaman arrived on campus with around 50-60 people. Despite police presence, they entered the premises and moved around, creating a ruckus and engaging in hooliganism. Students then came together and forced them to leave,” the student alleged.

Allegations of disruption and aggressive conduct

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Delhi University, issued a statement strongly condemning the incident and accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of attempting to disrupt the election process. In its statement, SFI alleged that “goons affiliated with ABVP forcibly entered the campus and resorted to intimidation, harassment, and hooliganism.”

It further claimed that Aryaman, along with others, engaged in aggressive behaviour, allegedly attempting to heckle students and faculty members.

Questions raised over security response on campus

SFI also raised concerns over the role of the police, stating that the incident occurred in their presence and questioning their effectiveness in ensuring campus security. The statement added, “The students of Gargi College responded with courage and unity, resisting the disruption and asserting their right to a safe and democratic campus,” while demanding strict action against those responsible and a thorough inquiry into the matter. There has been no official response from the ABVP regarding the allegations so far.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘No Bindi, No Sindoor?’ After Lenskart Row, Air India’s Cabin Crew Policy Goes Viral, Sparks Social Media Storm Over Restrictions On Religious Symbols   

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Watch: Gargi College Students Chase Away DUSU President Amid Allegations Of Hooliganism; Viral Video Shows Students Raising Slogans On Campus

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Watch: Gargi College Students Chase Away DUSU President Amid Allegations Of Hooliganism; Viral Video Shows Students Raising Slogans On Campus

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Watch: Gargi College Students Chase Away DUSU President Amid Allegations Of Hooliganism; Viral Video Shows Students Raising Slogans On Campus
Watch: Gargi College Students Chase Away DUSU President Amid Allegations Of Hooliganism; Viral Video Shows Students Raising Slogans On Campus
Watch: Gargi College Students Chase Away DUSU President Amid Allegations Of Hooliganism; Viral Video Shows Students Raising Slogans On Campus
Watch: Gargi College Students Chase Away DUSU President Amid Allegations Of Hooliganism; Viral Video Shows Students Raising Slogans On Campus

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