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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Takes Dig at Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks BIG Controversy For Punjab Kings Captain

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Takes Dig at Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks BIG Controversy For Punjab Kings Captain

IPL 2026 controversy explodes! Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta sparks outrage with a viral video featuring a pet named 'GG'. Is this a direct attack on Gautam Gambhir? Read the full story on the PBKS vs KKR fallout.

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta Takes Dig at Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks BIG Controversy For Punjab Kings Captain. Photo X
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta Takes Dig at Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks BIG Controversy For Punjab Kings Captain. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 18, 2026 23:23:33 IST

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WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Takes Dig at Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks BIG Controversy For Punjab Kings Captain

The IPL has always been a place where there is a lot of drama, both on and off the pitch. But the 2026 season is now full of controversy. A viral video of Shresta Iyer, the sister of Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer, has set social media on fire. Fans are wondering if the Iyer family is finally getting back at Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir.

Who is Shresta Iyer and How is She Connected with Shreyas?

Shresta Iyer is the younger sister of Shreyas Iyer, who is one of India’s best batter and the current captain of the PBKS. Shresta is a professional dancer and choreographer, and she has always been Shreyas’s biggest fan. You could often see her in the stands during his big matches. The siblings are very close and often post funny videos and pictures of themselves together on social media.

But her role in the “Iyer narrative” has changed from a supportive sister to a loud defender. The connection runs deep. When Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) let Shreyas go even though he led them to their third title in 2024, the cricket world was shocked. People praised Gautam Gambhir, who was then the team’s mentor, but the Iyer camp thought that the captain’s tactical contributions were being ignored.

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Shresta Iyer’s Controversy in IPL 2026: The “GG” Cat Video

The current storm started after PBKS and KKR met at Eden Gardens, where the rain washed away their meeting. After the washout, Shresta supposedly posted things that KKR fans thought were meant to make fun of their old team. But the “smoking gun” came in a later video that has since become very popular.

Shresta introduces her new cat in the video. The cat’s name, “GG,” is a well-known abbreviation for Gautam Gambhir. Fans have called the dialogue in the video “very suggestive”:

“Hello guys, meet GG, my new baby… because GG is still a baby, he still needs to learn a few things. He needs to learn how to respond to the word, ‘Chicken.’ Even when you are sleeping… you have to respond to the word, ‘chicken’.”

The use of “GG” and the insistence that he “needs to learn” has been interpreted by many as a direct jab at the Indian Head Coach, implying a lack of maturity or a “chicken” (cowardly) approach to certain decisions.

Impact on Shreyas Iyer’s Quest for a Team India Spot

This argument comes at a bad time. Shreyas Iyer is the best captain in IPL 2026 right now. He has led PBKS to the top of the table with a perfect 4-0 record and an incredible strike rate of 187.96. Iyer has changed since being dropped from the national team because he couldn’t handle short balls. He is now looking forward to the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

Shreyas’s bat is doing the talking, but problems with the national coach off the pitch could be a double-edged sword.

  • The Risk: Gautam Gambhir, known for his no-nonsense attitude, holds the keys to the selection room. Any perceived disrespect from the Iyer family could create an awkward dressing room dynamic.

  • The Reward: On the flip side, Iyer’s “rebel” status and his blistering form are making him impossible to ignore.

Will this digital “cat-fight” cost Shreyas his blue jersey, or will his dominance on the field force Gambhir to look past the social media noise? One thing is certain: the PBKS vs. KKR rivalry just got personal.

Read More: ‘Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t 100% Fit’: Wasim Jaffer Sparks Fresh Injury Debate After Mumbai Indians Bowler Goes Wicketless In IPL 2026

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Tags: Cricket newsgautam gambhirIPL 2026IPL ControversyKKRKolkata Knight Riderspbkspunjab kingsShresta Iyershreyas iyer

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WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Takes Dig at Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks BIG Controversy For Punjab Kings Captain

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WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Takes Dig at Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks BIG Controversy For Punjab Kings Captain

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WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Takes Dig at Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks BIG Controversy For Punjab Kings Captain
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Takes Dig at Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks BIG Controversy For Punjab Kings Captain
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Takes Dig at Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks BIG Controversy For Punjab Kings Captain
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Takes Dig at Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks BIG Controversy For Punjab Kings Captain

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