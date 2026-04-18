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Home > Sports News > ‘Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t 100% Fit’: Wasim Jaffer Sparks Fresh Injury Debate After Mumbai Indians Bowler Goes Wicketless In IPL 2026

‘Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t 100% Fit’: Wasim Jaffer Sparks Fresh Injury Debate After Mumbai Indians Bowler Goes Wicketless In IPL 2026

Wasim Jaffer raised concerns over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness during IPL 2026 after the Mumbai Indians pacer went wicketless. Despite starring in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, Bumrah’s dip in form and unusual inconsistency has sparked fresh injury debates.

Jasprit Bumrah has not taken a single wicket in the IPL 2026 so far. Image Credit: ANI
Jasprit Bumrah has not taken a single wicket in the IPL 2026 so far. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 18, 2026 20:55:56 IST

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‘Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t 100% Fit’: Wasim Jaffer Sparks Fresh Injury Debate After Mumbai Indians Bowler Goes Wicketless In IPL 2026

Jasprit Bumrah’s body language has changed from the last T20 World Cup 2026, according to former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who also stated that it is unusual to see Bumrah consistently miss his lengths. The right arm has been attempting various methods and experimenting with his variants, but the outcomes have not materialized. The sharp, decisive edge that characterizes his bowling has been absent, although there have been moments of discipline and control. Bumrah’s lack of wickets this season has sparked discussions about his performances. Bumrah, who is known for performing well under duress, will be motivated to get over this uncommon slump.

IPL 2026: Wasim Jaffer questions Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer, while appearing on a post-match show at ESPNCricInfo, talked about how Jasprit Bumrah appears to be unfit after looking at his performances from the ongoing season. Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo said, “I feel that Jasprit Bumrah isn’t 100% fit, to be honest. This is my perception and my belief. When we are watching Bumrah bowl, the body language we are seeing isn’t the same as what we saw in the World Cup or even before that.” The former cricketer talked about how Bumrah does not miss his mark like this. “So I sometimes feel that Bumrah isn’t at his best. Because he doesn’t usually miss his lengths like this and he doesn’t usually get hit like this. If he were 100% fit, I can’t imagine him bowling like this and continuing like this,” he added.

Jaffer remarked how there is some zing missing from Bumrah’s bowling. The former cricketer talked about how the ball is not hitting the bat as hard as it used to. “It feels like that zing in Bumrah’s bowling is missing. It seems like the ball, which used to come in quickly and hit the bat hard, is slightly lacking now. Form does not always stay the same and it isn’t like Bumrah will bowl brilliantly every time or have a great spell in every match,” he said.

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How has Jasprit Bumrah performed in IPL 2026?

The Mumbai Indians’ poor season performance has been largely attributed to Jasprit Bumrah’s incapacity to take a wicket. Despite having bowled 114 balls this season, the right-arm pacer has yet to remove a single hitter. After the bowler’s incredible performance in the just-finished T20 World Cup 2026, his IPL 2026 performances have elicited unexpected comments. Bumrah claimed 14 wickets in eight innings at the T20 World Cup, which India won. He ended as the tournament’s joint highest wicket-taker and was chosen player of the match in the championship game. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 Final at Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Captain Rajat Patidar’s Big Reveal During Delhi Capitals Clash Sparks Massive Debate

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‘Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t 100% Fit’: Wasim Jaffer Sparks Fresh Injury Debate After Mumbai Indians Bowler Goes Wicketless In IPL 2026

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‘Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t 100% Fit’: Wasim Jaffer Sparks Fresh Injury Debate After Mumbai Indians Bowler Goes Wicketless In IPL 2026

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‘Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t 100% Fit’: Wasim Jaffer Sparks Fresh Injury Debate After Mumbai Indians Bowler Goes Wicketless In IPL 2026
‘Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t 100% Fit’: Wasim Jaffer Sparks Fresh Injury Debate After Mumbai Indians Bowler Goes Wicketless In IPL 2026
‘Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t 100% Fit’: Wasim Jaffer Sparks Fresh Injury Debate After Mumbai Indians Bowler Goes Wicketless In IPL 2026
‘Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t 100% Fit’: Wasim Jaffer Sparks Fresh Injury Debate After Mumbai Indians Bowler Goes Wicketless In IPL 2026

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