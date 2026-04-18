FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MCFC | Gaurs, Highlanders Eye Bright Start

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on MCFC at Fatorda.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Mumbai City FC will be looking to win this game to hold their fort at the top of the league table. The fight for the title is getting more intense as the 2025–26 Indian Super League (ISL) season comes to an end with only a few matches left. There are still seven clubs in the running, and the game between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC on Saturday could be one of the most important games of the season. As two fierce rivals from the West Coast meet, both teams know that every point is very important now.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC has been one of the best teams this season, and they are still the only team in the league that hasn’t lost. The Islanders are at the top of the standings with five wins and three draws. They are going for their third ISL title.

But the road ahead won’t be easy. FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and East Bengal, who are all direct title rivals, are their next three opponents. A win in Goa would help them stay in first place, but if they lose points, teams like Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC could catch up.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa knows that winning this game could put them back in the race for the title. The Gaurs are in sixth place on the table with 13 points from eight games. They have won three, lost one, and drawn four.

They’ve stayed in the race because they’ve been consistent, but they haven’t been able to move up because they’ve had too many draws. Manolo Marquez’s team is five points behind the leaders, and they can’t afford to lose any more games with only five left. Ending Mumbai City’s unbeaten streak would be a big deal and a big boost to their chances of winning silverware.

Head-to-Head Record

Over the years, games between these two teams have often been very close. They have played against each other 29 times in all. Mumbai City FC has won 12 times, while FC Goa has won 9 times. The other eight games ended in ties.