IND A Vs BAN A LIVE Cricket Score And Updates, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: India Wins The Toss, Opts To Field

India A captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh A.

Welcome Top the – India A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Update: India A will take on Bangladesh A in the first semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday. The match is all set to begin at 3pm today (November 21).

Team India A has won the toss and has decided to field first. Hence, Bangladesh A will be batting first and setting the target.

India A have faced inconsistency throughout the tournament, but young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s impressive performance has kept the team competitive. Bangladesh A topped Group A to enter the knockout stage and now prepare to challenge India A for a spot in Sunday’s title clash.

Bangladesh A topped Group A after a strong performance against Afghanistan A, where they bowled out the opposition for just 78 runs. Their bowlers held control throughout the match, giving the team an important group-stage victory. However, Bangladesh A later faced a narrow defeat against Sri Lanka A in their final group fixture. Despite the loss, they secured the top spot in the group and qualified for the semi-final. The team will now focus on maintaining their strong bowling performance while preparing to counter India A’s top-order threat in the crucial knockout match.

Where To Watch The Match?

One can watch the match on: Sony Sports Ten 1 and SonyLiv website and app