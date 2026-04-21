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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Will Jacks Links Up With Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2026: Will Jacks Links Up With Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against Chennai Super Kings

England all-rounder Will Jacks has officially joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their Match 32 clash against Chennai Super Kings. Fresh from a brilliant T20 World Cup campaign, Jacks provides MI with a versatile opening option and a handy off-spin choice.

Will Jacks. (IPL)
Will Jacks. (IPL)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 21, 2026 20:06:22 IST

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IPL 2026: Will Jacks Links Up With Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against Chennai Super Kings

England’s swashbuckling all-rounder Will Jacks finally linked up with the Mumbai Indians’ squad ahead of their much-awaited clash against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Notably, Jacks, who can bowl a bit of off spin along with being a hard-hitting batter, was spotted practicing along with the squad at the Wankhede Stadium.

Jacks’ presence significantly enhances the Mumbai Indians’ effort, which appears to be regaining momentum following a shaky beginning. As a powerful middle-order batsman and skilled bowler, he enhances both MI’s batting and bowling, despite MI having strong overseas spinners like Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner.

Jacks (27) also provides the Mumbai Indians the possibility of opening, in case the five-time champions wish to introduce a new partner for Quinton de Kock. He has previously batted as an opener for MI, though he has recently played in the No. 6 and 7 positions for England.

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Jacks excelled for England in the World Cup, where they were defeated by India in the semifinal, securing four Player-of-the-Match awards for himself in the entire tournament. Nonetheless, he is believed to have requested some time prior to joining the franchise.

Will Jacks Gives MI an extra bowling option

Mumbai already possesses international spin choices in Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner, yet Jacks offers a complete all-round solution. He can enhance the batting lineup without jeopardizing the already set combination.

The English player can also start the innings if Mumbai chooses to rearrange their batting order. This provides the team with another strategic choice in addition to the existing opener Quinton de Kock.

As Mumbai prepares to take on their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede, Jacks’ inclusion might offer a crucial boost both during the match and in the locker room.

MI Full Squad: 

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Also Read: PSL 2026 Points Table Today: Lahore Qalandars Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over Quetta Gladiators | Check Latest PSL Standings on April 21

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Tags: IPL 2026MIWill Jacks

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IPL 2026: Will Jacks Links Up With Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against Chennai Super Kings

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IPL 2026: Will Jacks Links Up With Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against Chennai Super Kings

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IPL 2026: Will Jacks Links Up With Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026: Will Jacks Links Up With Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026: Will Jacks Links Up With Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026: Will Jacks Links Up With Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against Chennai Super Kings

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