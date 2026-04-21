PSL 2026 Points Table Today: Lahore Qalandars Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over Quetta Gladiators | Check Latest PSL Standings on April 21

PSL 2026 Standings: Lahore Qalandars won a crucial game against Quetta Gladiators and have now moved to the fourth spot in the points table. LQ defeated QG by nine runs as the PSL 2026 once again returned to their home in Lahore. Having won four of their eight games in the season, Qalandars are now left with two games against Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. Given Zalmi’s undefeated streak in the tournament, the Shaheen Afridi-led team would know that the clash against the Karachi Kings is important. Ideally, they would not just want to win that game but win it by a huge margin, as there could be multiple teams finishing with the same points vying for the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zallmi, having not lost a single game in the season so far, is the first team to qualify for the playoffs. The Babar Azam-led team has exuded great form in this season.

On the opposite end of the table, Mohammad Rizwan’s Rawalpindiz are yet to win a clash this season and have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs. With three games left, Rizwan and co would ideally want to register a win in their first season.

PSL 2026: Who won Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators?

Lahore Qalandars won the clash against Quetta Gladiators by nine runs. Shaheen Afridi’s side bounced back to winning ways and has now moved to the fourth spot in the points table.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 8 7 0 1 15 +2.911 2 Multan Sultans 7 5 2 0 10 +0.529 3 Islamabad United 7 4 2 1 9 +1.481 4 Lahore Qalandars 8 4 4 0 8 -0.503 5 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -0.355 6 Hyderabad Kingsmen 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 7 Karachi Kings 7 3 4 0 6 -1.368 8 Rawalpindiz (E) 7 0 5 0 0 -1.796

PSL 2026: Who leads the points table?

Peshawar Zalmi leads the PSL 2026 points standings. So far this season, the Babar Azam-led team has won seven of their eight games. One of its matches against Islamabad United was rained out. They are comfortably at the top of the standings with 15 points after winning seven of their last eight games.

They defeated Rawalpindiz by five wickets in their opening game. After the match against Islamabad was abandoned, Peshawar defeated the Hyderabad Kingsmen by four wickets, the Karachi Kings by 159 runs, the Lahore Qalandars by 76 runs, Multan Sultans by 24 runs, Quetta Gladiators twice by eight wickets and 118 runs.

PSL 2026: Which team has not won a single match?

The only team in the PSL 2026 season without a single victory is Rawalpindiz. The Mohammad Rizwan-led team is at the bottom of the PSL 2026 points standings. As a new team in the game, the Pindiz have had difficulties this season in the Pakistan Super League. They were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets, Karachi Kings by five wickets, Islamabad United by seven wickets, Multan Sultans by seven wickets, Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs, Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets, and Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs.

PSL 2026: Which team is undefeated in the Pakistan Super League?

Peshawar Zalmi is the only team without a loss in the current Pakistan Super League season. The Babar Azam-led team has won seven of its eight games; one match against Islamabad United was washed out.

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