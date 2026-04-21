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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out: Is Deepak Hooda Among 3 Likely Replacements For CSK’s 18-Year-Old Batter?

IPL 2026 Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out: Is Deepak Hooda Among 3 Likely Replacements For CSK’s 18-Year-Old Batter?

IPL 2026 Injury News: With 201 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate close to 180, Ayush Mhatre was CSK's leading run-getter in IPL 2026, but an unfortunate hamstring injury has officially ruled him out of this year's tournament. Here are the top three potential replacements from the unsold auction pool— Mayank Agarwal, Yash Dhull, and Deepak Hooda, who could replace the 18-year-old batter in the Chennai Super Kings squad.

Ayush Mhatre (Credits: X)
Ayush Mhatre (Credits: X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 21, 2026 19:22:13 IST

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IPL 2026 Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out: Is Deepak Hooda Among 3 Likely Replacements For CSK’s 18-Year-Old Batter?

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, have been dealt a crushing blow after their opening batter and U19 World Cup-winning skipper Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the ongoing edition due to a hamstring injury. A statement released by CSK said, “Official Announcement: Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.”

“Ayush’s injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery,” added the statement.

As soon as the injury news hit the internet, CSK fans started contemplating the possible replacements for the upcoming matches. Here are three possible replacements:

You Might Be Interested In

Yash Dhull

Yash Dhull is an intriguing option who can serve as a long-term investment for the franchise. After going unsold in the 2026 auction, he has worked his way back into form following a major heart surgery in 2024. A prolific performer in domestic cricket, Dhull has limited IPL experience with Delhi Capitals, in which he scored just 16 runs in 4 matches he played, but possesses strong potential. 

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda, who went unsold in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, could be a viable replacement given his prior association with CSK in IPL 2025. He was picked up for Rs 1.70 crore but endured a difficult season, scoring just 31 runs in seven matches. Despite his struggles, Hooda brings valuable IPL experience and versatility in the middle order, making him a practical option for CSK.

Mayank Agarwal

The most experienced name in the unsold pool, Mayank Agarwal, is a leading candidate. He has a proven track record as an aggressive IPL opener and is currently in top form, having smashed 420 runs at an average of 46.67 in the 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. His ability to dominate the powerplay and handle high-pressure matches makes him a perfect tactical fit for the hole left by Mhatre.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Also Read: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs MSC Live Match?

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IPL 2026 Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out: Is Deepak Hooda Among 3 Likely Replacements For CSK’s 18-Year-Old Batter?

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IPL 2026 Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out: Is Deepak Hooda Among 3 Likely Replacements For CSK’s 18-Year-Old Batter?

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IPL 2026 Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out: Is Deepak Hooda Among 3 Likely Replacements For CSK’s 18-Year-Old Batter?
IPL 2026 Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out: Is Deepak Hooda Among 3 Likely Replacements For CSK’s 18-Year-Old Batter?
IPL 2026 Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out: Is Deepak Hooda Among 3 Likely Replacements For CSK’s 18-Year-Old Batter?
IPL 2026 Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out: Is Deepak Hooda Among 3 Likely Replacements For CSK’s 18-Year-Old Batter?

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