Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs MSC Live Match?

Chennaiyin vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 Live Streaming: It is a clash from the bottom half of the table as the Chennaiyin FC take on Mohammedan SC. Chennaiyin, with eight points, are placed 10th on the ISL points table; meanwhile, Mohammedan remains the only team to not have won a single game so far. Even though a win might not make a huge difference in the overall season, the two teams would be fighting for the bragging rights. While Mohammedan registered their first and only point of the season in their previous game with a draw, Chennaiyin are coming to this game on the back of a win in their last clash.
Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming ISL 2026
When will the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match take place?
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.
When will the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match start?
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Tuesday, 21st April.
Where will the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match be played?
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Inddor Stadium in Chennai.
Where to watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match in India?
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.
Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC Predicted Lineups
Chennaiyin FC Predicted Lineup: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mandar Rao Desai, Eduardo Kau, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukharjee, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Alberto Noguera, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Daniel Chima Chukwu
Mohammedan SC Predicted Lineup: Padam Chettri (GK), Juwel Mazumdar, Hira Mondal, Siraj Parray, Pukhrambam Meetei, Lalngaihsaka, Mahitosh Rai, Lalthankima, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Lalremsanga Fanai, Adison Singh
Chennaiyin FC Last Five Results
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Result
|
Score
|
April 17, 2026
|
SC Delhi
|
Home
|
Win
|
1–0
|
April 11, 2026
|
East Bengal FC
|
Home
|
Loss
|
1–3
|
April 7, 2026
|
Inter Kashi FC
|
Home
|
Loss
|
1–2
|
March 22, 2026
|
FC Goa
|
Home
|
Draw
|
1–1
|
March 7, 2026
|
Kerala Blasters FC
|
Away
|
Win
|
1–0
Mohammedan SC Last Five Results
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Result
|
Score
|
April 17, 2026
|
Odisha FC
|
Away
|
Draw
|
1–1
|
April 12, 2026
|
Inter Kashi FC
|
Away
|
Loss
|
0–1
|
April 3, 2026
|
Punjab FC
|
Away
|
Loss
|
1–2
|
March 23, 2026
|
East Bengal FC
|
Away
|
Loss
|
0–7
|
March 7, 2026
|
Bengaluru FC
|
Home
|
Loss
|
1–2
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