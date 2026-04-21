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Home > Sports News > Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs MSC Live Match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs MSC Live Match?

Chennaiyin FC face Mohammedan SC in ISL 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. Check live streaming, telecast, date, time and venue details as CFC aim to build momentum while MSC search for their first win this season.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming. Image Credit: X
Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 21, 2026 18:21:32 IST

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Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs MSC Live Match?

Chennaiyin vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 Live Streaming: It is a clash from the bottom half of the table as the Chennaiyin FC take on Mohammedan SC. Chennaiyin, with eight points, are placed 10th on the ISL points table; meanwhile, Mohammedan remains the only team to not have won a single game so far. Even though a win might not make a huge difference in the overall season, the two teams would be fighting for the bragging rights. While Mohammedan registered their first and only point of the season in their previous game with a draw, Chennaiyin are coming to this game on the back of a win in their last clash.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming ISL 2026 

When will the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match take place?

The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

When will the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match start?

The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Tuesday, 21st April.

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Where will the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match be played?

The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Inddor Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match in India?

The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app. 

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC Predicted Lineups

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Lineup: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mandar Rao Desai, Eduardo Kau, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukharjee, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Alberto Noguera, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Mohammedan SC Predicted Lineup: Padam Chettri (GK), Juwel Mazumdar, Hira Mondal, Siraj Parray, Pukhrambam Meetei, Lalngaihsaka, Mahitosh Rai, Lalthankima, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Lalremsanga Fanai, Adison Singh

Chennaiyin FC Last Five Results

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

April 17, 2026

SC Delhi

Home

Win

1–0

April 11, 2026

East Bengal FC

Home

Loss

1–3

April 7, 2026

Inter Kashi FC

Home

Loss

1–2

March 22, 2026

FC Goa

Home

Draw

1–1

March 7, 2026

Kerala Blasters FC

Away

Win

1–0

Mohammedan SC Last Five Results

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

April 17, 2026

Odisha FC

Away

Draw

1–1

April 12, 2026

Inter Kashi FC

Away

Loss

0–1

April 3, 2026

Punjab FC

Away

Loss

1–2

March 23, 2026

East Bengal FC

Away

Loss

0–7

March 7, 2026

Bengaluru FC

Home

Loss

1–2

Also Read: SRH vs DC Injury News: KL Rahul to Lead Delhi Capitals in Place of Axar Patel? Not Pat Cummins, But This Pacer to Replace David Payne | IPL Today Match

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Tags: CFC vs MSCChennaiyinChennaiyin FCChennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SCChennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC Live StreamingChennaiyin vs MohammedanChennaiyin vs Mohammedan Live StreamingIndian Super LeagueISL 2026ISL 2026 Live StreamingMohammedanMohammedan SC

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Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs MSC Live Match?
Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs MSC Live Match?
Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs MSC Live Match?
Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CFC vs MSC Live Match?

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