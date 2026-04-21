SRH vs DC Injury News: KL Rahul to Lead Delhi Capitals in Place of Axar Patel? Not Pat Cummins, But This Pacer to Replace David Payne | IPL Today Match

The 2016 winners, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, scheduled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Hyderabad has experienced a varied season to date and is now positioned fourth in the points table with six points. They began their campaign with a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru but swiftly bounced back with a victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Nevertheless, their performance hit another bump as they faced a narrow loss to Lucknow Super Giants and subsequently fell to Punjab Kings. Lately, the squad has discovered a rhythm, achieving consecutive wins against the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings. With momentum behind them, they will strive to achieve another victory.

Conversely, Delhi began their season strongly, securing victories in their initial two games. However, they encountered a challenge due to back-to-back defeats. In their latest match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they successfully reversed their fortunes, with David Miller playing a vital part by ending the game in the last over. Having regained their confidence from that victory, Delhi aims to maintain their strong performance in this match.

Will Pat Cummins play today’s match?

Reports suggest that regular skipper Pat Cummins has linked up with the squad; however, he is unlikely to play today’s match against the Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. On the other hand, South African pacer Gerald Coetzee might walk into the playing XI, as he was signed as a replacement for David Payne.

Axar Patel to miss today’s match?

The captain of the Delhi Capitals, who was retired hurt in the previous game due to cramps, is fit and available to play. There is a chance that the franchise might bring him as an impact player in this game.

SRH vs DC H2H Record:

The T20 cricket head-to-head statistics between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been quite closely matched over time. In the 26 encounters between the two teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved 13 wins, whereas Delhi Capitals claimed 11 triumphs. One game concluded in a draw, while another yielded no outcome.

SRH vs DC, IPL 2026 Predicted XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, TM Head, Ishan Kishan (C), H Klaasen (wk), A Verma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, LS Livingstone, S Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, T Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), DA Miller, KL Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, L Ngidi

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