India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20I: Can SuryaKumar Yadav Led India Win The First Match Against Mitchell Marsh Led Australia?

India and Australia are set to face off in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, in an important lead up to the 2026 T20 World Cup. They are both entering the series in a good place, with India having a good mix of youth and experience and Australia dealing with injuries early on. Match begins at 1:45 PM IST.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, India vs Australia 1st T20I Scorecard LIVE: The first match of the T20 series will take place at Manuka Oval, located in Canberra, on October 29, 2025. Both teams hold position as the top ranked teams in the world and given that this match is the final practice before the T20 men’s world cup to follow in 2026, scales up the game. Australia feels confident heading into this series, having won 26 of their last 32 T20 internationals to date, and lost no bilateral series since early 2024. India are fresh from their Asia Cup title and all their t20 success prior to the world cup in 2024, with only three setbacks since, and of course being T20 WC champions. Their squad is a blend of mains T20 hitters such as Jasprit Bumrah when available and opponents such as Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh. The pitch sabre will be prepared in medium style, which should produce average scoring and favour pace attack ahead of spinners later in the game. The competitive ranges of totals lie between 140 to 160. Since the two teams are interested in setting up the mood of the series, there is a very action packed first round. Match begins at 1:45 PM IST.