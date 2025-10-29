LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online Manuka Oval Ground

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online Manuka Oval Ground

The first of five T20I matches between the Indian men's national cricket team and the Australian men's national cricket team will be played on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 29, 2025 11:24:42 IST

SuryaKumar Yadav led India are looking to return to winning ways following a loss in the last ODI series against Australia (1-2). On the other hand, the Australian team will strive to keep the momentum going and end the tour on a high. The first of five T20I matches between the Indian men’s national cricket team and the Australian men’s national cricket team will be played on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Manuka Oval, Canberra. 

 When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online?

In India, live television broadcasting will be offered in Star Sports network, and online streaming was made possible through Jio Hotstar. The first ball of the match is at 1:45 pm IST with the toss to happen at 1:15 pm IST. The series is not just about the direct engagement but an opportunity to both teams to closely examine their teams and formations before the next major tournament. The inclusion of some unexpected players like Abhishek Sharma and a comeback of Jasprit Bumrah into the Indian team brings some curiosity to the team. Australian players such as Tim David and Mitchell Marsh are also the players to look at on the Australian side. 

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming

Concisely, India vs Australia 1st T20I will be an intriguing game with a lot to lose in both the series momentum and the pre eminence leading to the major tournaments to come. The fans are advised to be at the ground early enough to avoid missing the toss and the resultant action.

Also Read: ENG W vs SA W Head To Head ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Holds The Edge Before Semifinal Clash?

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 11:24 AM IST
