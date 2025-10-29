LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ENG W vs SA W Head To Head ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Who Holds The Edge Before Semifinal Clash?

In the Women's ICC World Cup 2025 semifinal, England takes on South Africa at Guwahati, both vying for a place in the final. England are entering the match with a strong positive momentum, whereas South Africa are hoping for an upset.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 29, 2025 10:38:16 IST

Traditionally, England are viewed in head to head terms in women’s ODI cricket as the stronger side and have built momentum through an impressive last group match win. South Africa will be looking to overturn the odds and demonstrate their increasing strength at this level of competition. Although the significance of this occasion as a semi final substantially raises the pressure and stakes in what could be a defining aspect of the match.

On October 29, in the semi finals of the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, India will serve as the venue when England Women meet South Africa Women at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to decide one of the spots in the final, out of the two teams coming from the group stage. For potential viewers interested in seeing the semi final broadcast on television there are options to live coverage. The semi final will be live in India on Star Sports Network and live streaming on Jio Hotstar in Hindi and other regional languages. There are a number of other international programming options through ICC.tv or from further detail on any other international partners. 

This semi final is definitely one of the standout matches of the tournament and a place in the final is a huge incentive as both England and South Africa will bring their best. Cricket fans and viewers are encouraged to tune in on Star Sports/Jio Hotstar in India or their local equivalent worldwide to catch what promises to be a semi final to remember.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 10:38 AM IST
QUICK LINKS