MI vs SRH: Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Playing Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Hardik Pandya Reveals Reason And Return Date

MI vs SRH: The lights are bright at the Wankhede Stadium as the Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial Match 41 of the IPL 2026. However, for the fourth consecutive game, a familiar face is missing from the MI lineup. Former captain Rohit Sharma remains sidelined, leaving fans wondering when the “Hitman” will return to lead the charge at the top of the order.

MI vs SRH: The Injury Update: A Hamstring Hurdle

Rohit Sharma’s absence dates back to April 12, during a high-octane clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The veteran opener sustained a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for over two weeks.

While there was optimism following Tuesday’s training session—where Rohit was seen performing light warm-ups and running drills at the Wankhede—MI skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed during the toss that his predecessor is still not match-ready.

“Rohit will need a couple more games; he’s trying, but it’s not up to the mark,” Hardik said after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Based on this timeline, fans can tentatively circle May 5 or May 8 on their calendars for Rohit’s potential return, provided his rehabilitation stays on track.

MI vs SRH: A Growing Injury List for Mumbai

The absence of Rohit is just one part of a larger injury headache for the five-time champions. Ahead of the clash against SRH, Mumbai confirmed they would also be without star opener Quinton de Kock and all-rounder Mitchell Santner.

Quinton de Kock: The South African wicketkeeper-batter is missing today due to a wrist issue . He has been replaced in the XI by fellow countryman Ryan Rickelton .

Mitchell Santner: In a massive blow, the New Zealand spinner has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026. Santner suffered a left shoulder injury while attempting a diving catch during the recent match against Chennai Super Kings. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has been drafted in as his season replacement.

MI vs SRH Playing XIs at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.

Impact Subs: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel.

As MI fights to keep its playoff hopes alive, the focus remains on whether the makeshift top order can fill the massive void left by Rohit and De Kock. For now, the “Hitman” remains a cheerleader from the dugout.