LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action

The Indian cricket team will certainly want a good start to the five match T20 series, especially following falling short of expectations, losing the ODI series 2-1. Batting questions need to be asked too, as Code explains, captain Suryakumar Yadav has endured a tough 2023, scoring just 100 runs across 11 innings at an extremely low strike rate.

Canberra's Manuka Oval. (Image Credit: X)
Canberra's Manuka Oval. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 29, 2025 09:46:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action

Rain is expected to be a factor for the first T20I between India and Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra which is scheduled for 29 October as weather reports suggest a 60% chance of rain during the day. At the time of writing circa 2 pm local time, it is currently raining with an ambient temperature around 14 °C. While the match will officially begin at 7:15 pm local time 1:45 pm in India, the highest probability of rain will occur earlier in the day: the late morning and afternoon are the most susceptible to rain interruption.

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather Update

As the evening begins, the forecast provides some hope. Rain probabilities steadily decrease – by 6 pm the precipitation probability is approximately 20%, lowering to 16% by 7 pm and only 7% after 8 pm. Therefore, while a delay will be possible or a shortened overs game may result, a full wash out is highly unlikely, unless significant late rain appears that goes against current forecasts. The Indian cricket team will certainly want a good start to the five match T20 series, especially following falling short of expectations, losing the ODI series 2-1. Batting questions need to be asked too,  as Code explains, captain Suryakumar Yadav has endured a tough 2023, scoring just 100 runs across 11 innings at an extremely low strike rate. And for good measure, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back into the fold after resting during the ODI series, prompting some questions about selection and strategy. Other players, like Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill, are still trying to find their way in terms of game time and their position in the batting order. The feeling is that rain could be a factor in the series opener, vs  Australia, in Canberra. It may not be a total wash out, but be prepared for rain to halt play. And as far as the weather effects of cricket match play, it bumps the goal for India, building some momentum, into an unknown.

Also Read: ‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 9:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: australian men cricket team vs india national cricket team playerscanberra weatherind aus t20IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather Updateind vs aus t20 scheduleind vs aus t20it20 world cupWill it rain ind vs aus t20

RELATED News

Lionel Messi Finally Reveals Who Is The GOAT, Not Cristiano Ronaldo, His Name Is….

Who Is Auqib Nabi? The Ranji Trophy Sensation From Jammu & Kashmir Creates History With…

‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is

Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025

LATEST NEWS

Amazon Layoffs: Up To 1,000 Employees To Lose Jobs In India, Check Which Departments Will Be Hit The Most

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action

India First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train Video Goes Viral: Check Route, Dates, Facilities & More

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Strong; Trump–Xi Meeting, Global Optimism Blooms, Sensex And Nifty To Hold Today

3I/ATLAS Didn’t Build Itself – Then Who Created It and Why?

Delhi Cloud Seeding: How Much Did the Artificial Rain Experiment Cost And Why Did It Fail?

Stocks to Watch Today: All Eyes On Adani, L&T, Tata Capital, LIC, NTPC Green Energy, TVS Motor Company, Raymond Realty, Oil India, BPCL And Others

Cyclone Montha – Latest on Timing, Path & Storm Intensity

Israel Kills 30 In Gaza As Netanyahu Orders Fresh ‘Powerful Strikes’, Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Termination’, Says Ceasefire Still Intact

Rio Turns Into A War Zone, 64 Killed In Brazil’s Deadliest Police Raid On Comando Vermelho Gang Ahead Of COP30 Summit

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action
IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action
IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action
IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action

QUICK LINKS