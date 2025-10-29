IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action

Rain is expected to be a factor for the first T20I between India and Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra which is scheduled for 29 October as weather reports suggest a 60% chance of rain during the day. At the time of writing circa 2 pm local time, it is currently raining with an ambient temperature around 14 °C. While the match will officially begin at 7:15 pm local time 1:45 pm in India, the highest probability of rain will occur earlier in the day: the late morning and afternoon are the most susceptible to rain interruption.

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather Update

As the evening begins, the forecast provides some hope. Rain probabilities steadily decrease – by 6 pm the precipitation probability is approximately 20%, lowering to 16% by 7 pm and only 7% after 8 pm. Therefore, while a delay will be possible or a shortened overs game may result, a full wash out is highly unlikely, unless significant late rain appears that goes against current forecasts. The Indian cricket team will certainly want a good start to the five match T20 series, especially following falling short of expectations, losing the ODI series 2-1. Batting questions need to be asked too, as Code explains, captain Suryakumar Yadav has endured a tough 2023, scoring just 100 runs across 11 innings at an extremely low strike rate. And for good measure, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back into the fold after resting during the ODI series, prompting some questions about selection and strategy. Other players, like Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill, are still trying to find their way in terms of game time and their position in the batting order. The feeling is that rain could be a factor in the series opener, vs Australia, in Canberra. It may not be a total wash out, but be prepared for rain to halt play. And as far as the weather effects of cricket match play, it bumps the goal for India, building some momentum, into an unknown.

