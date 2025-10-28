LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs latest crime news business news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news chatgpt grooming gangs
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is

‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav acknowledges that the standard of fielding in India has dropped, but claimed that dropping catches as part of the game. He underscored that it is important to get back to our dominant status on the field as a team, to have intent, and to clean things up when they go wrong.

(Image Credit: BCCI/ANI)
(Image Credit: BCCI/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 28, 2025 16:11:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is

In a candid public statement, Suryakumar Yadav confessed that, despite India’s reputation for world class fielding, their catching had declined a great deal. He said ‘To my mind, catches will be dropped. If you are in a fielding position, you are going to go for catches, you will drop.’ He acknowledged that in cricket, opportunities are missed just as batters will get out, bowlers will miss their marks, and he gestured and insisted on only focusing on what comes next, in that the response as to what happens next is far more important than the mistake itself.

What Did Suryakumar Yadav Say Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is?

Yadav also pointed out fielding, perhaps more than any other aspect of the game, provides the clearest avenue to winning matches. ‘If you do at least one thing to get it right, then you can win the match,’ he said, and he went on to say how the fielding can make up a for the batting and bowling. He indicated that the Indian team is trying hard to get back to their best in all aspects of fielding, and once again, he indicated that it is far more important to be working hard and intentionally rather than perfect. ‘We are working hard on this… But a 25 catch day in practice today does not guarantee you will catch it again tomorrow.’

India vs Australia T20Is

Yadav mentioned that fielding is the only department in cricket where ‘everyone comes together’ as a collective unit. He compared this to batting or bowling, which are largely viewed as individual tasks, saying that fielding depends on all eleven players acting as one. Yadav pressured the significance of building the right culture and unified spirit on the field, in any score situation and if India can regain their intent and togetherness on the field, they can once again transform output into match winning moments.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 4:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aus vs indaus vs ind t20isaustralia vs india t20India vs Australia T20Issuryakumar yadavSuryakumar Yadav catchSuryakumar Yadav ind vs ausSuryakumar Yadav ind vs aus t20Suryakumar Yadav india vs australia t20

RELATED News

Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Weather Report: Will It Rain In Canberra?

FILE: 100 days until start of Milano-Cortina 2026

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win Tomorrow’s Clash Between India And Australia?

LATEST NEWS

Can’t Afford To Travel? This AI App Will Make Your Friends Jealous With Stunning Vacation Images In Minutes

Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference Of 8th Pay Commission: How Much Will Salaries Of Central Govt Employees Rise?

Pakistan To Send 20000 Troops To Gaza, But Is There A Shocking CIA-Mossad Link?

‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is

Tear of the Hymenal Tissue Is Not a Conclusive Proof Of Sexual Assault, Says Delhi High Court

OpenAI Launches Free ChatGPT Go Access in India – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

8th Pay Commission Update: Cabinet Approves Terms of Reference

Delhi Cloud Seeding Process Concludes: Rain Likely In Few Hours

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Markets End Choppy! Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Holds Below 25,950 After Volatile Trading Day

Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti? Indian-Origin Politician Set To Give Big Challenge To Nancy Pelosi, Once Played A Key Role In…

‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is
‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is
‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is
‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is

QUICK LINKS