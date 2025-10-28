‘These Things Will Happen’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Dropped Catches Ahead Of India vs Australia T20Is

In a candid public statement, Suryakumar Yadav confessed that, despite India’s reputation for world class fielding, their catching had declined a great deal. He said ‘To my mind, catches will be dropped. If you are in a fielding position, you are going to go for catches, you will drop.’ He acknowledged that in cricket, opportunities are missed just as batters will get out, bowlers will miss their marks, and he gestured and insisted on only focusing on what comes next, in that the response as to what happens next is far more important than the mistake itself.

Yadav also pointed out fielding, perhaps more than any other aspect of the game, provides the clearest avenue to winning matches. ‘If you do at least one thing to get it right, then you can win the match,’ he said, and he went on to say how the fielding can make up a for the batting and bowling. He indicated that the Indian team is trying hard to get back to their best in all aspects of fielding, and once again, he indicated that it is far more important to be working hard and intentionally rather than perfect. ‘We are working hard on this… But a 25 catch day in practice today does not guarantee you will catch it again tomorrow.’

Yadav mentioned that fielding is the only department in cricket where ‘everyone comes together’ as a collective unit. He compared this to batting or bowling, which are largely viewed as individual tasks, saying that fielding depends on all eleven players acting as one. Yadav pressured the significance of building the right culture and unified spirit on the field, in any score situation and if India can regain their intent and togetherness on the field, they can once again transform output into match winning moments.

