Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

In a recent interview, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers suggested that Virat Kohli could be looking to finish his international cricket career after the 2027 World Cup. The article said de Villiers believes the 2027 World Cup may symbolize Kohli’s final international cricket career chapter since Kohli has already retired from Test cricket and T20I cricket and is only playing ODIs now. De Villiers recommended that Kohli’s contributions be recognized and allow him space away from the game to ‘find that perfect balance in life’ as he starts to conclude his career.

When Is Virat Kohli Retiring? AB de Villiers says…

De Villiers said that Kohli’s incredible legacy on and off the field means he should be able to control when and how he goes. He emphasized that Kohli’s experience and leadership are critical, especially for young players taking bigger roles, and that Kohli’s being in the team adds ‘extra value’ and the experience they are providing brings valuable leadership for the young players. ‘In my opinion the 2027 World Cup will be his final go at the cherry on the cake,’ de Villiers said, but stated he could continue to play domestically or in the IPL after his international career.

Virat Kohli Retirement

This type of timeline seemed much more realistic than a firm commitment from Kohli. Kohli hasn’t made any announcement as to whether he has concluded his international career, this much is certain. Nor has the BCCI issued a public statement, so Kohli’s international career feels hypothetical. Moreover, de Villiers is far from the first, or the only person that has suggested the 2027 World Cup represents a reasonable endpoint in time to give Kohli the chance to retire. Though, it would seem likely Kohli’s decision to officially retire will be based on his performance, fitness and perhaps what his priorities may or may not be, rather than de Villiers’ suggestion.

