LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

Although Virat Kohli has not announced any type of Farewell match, his RCB mate, AB de Villiers has suggested the timeline in which he might retire. Recently, Virat Kohli after getting Consecutive ducks, scored 74 runs.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 28, 2025 15:22:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

In a recent interview, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers suggested that Virat Kohli could be looking to finish his international cricket career after the 2027 World Cup. The article said de Villiers believes the 2027 World Cup may symbolize Kohli’s final international cricket career chapter since Kohli has already retired from Test cricket and T20I cricket and is only playing ODIs now. De Villiers recommended that Kohli’s contributions be recognized and allow him space away from the game to ‘find that perfect balance in life’ as he starts to conclude his career. 

When Is Virat Kohli Retiring? AB de Villiers says…

De Villiers said that Kohli’s incredible legacy on and off the field means he should be able to control when and how he goes. He emphasized that Kohli’s experience and leadership are critical, especially for young players taking bigger roles, and that Kohli’s being in the team adds ‘extra value’ and the experience they are providing brings valuable leadership for the young players. ‘In my opinion the 2027 World Cup will be his final go at the cherry on the cake,’ de Villiers said, but stated he could continue to play domestically or in the IPL after his international career.

Virat Kohli Retirement

This type of timeline seemed much more realistic than a firm commitment from Kohli. Kohli hasn’t made any announcement as to whether he has concluded his international career, this much is certain. Nor has the BCCI issued a public statement, so Kohli’s international career feels hypothetical. Moreover, de Villiers is far from the first, or the only person that has suggested the 2027 World Cup represents a reasonable endpoint in time to give Kohli the chance to retire. Though, it would seem likely Kohli’s decision to officially retire will be based on his performance, fitness and perhaps what his priorities may or may not be, rather than de Villiers’ suggestion.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: IND vs AUS 1st T20I Weather Report: Will It Rain In Canberra?

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 3:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ab de villiersAB de Villiers Virat kohliAB de Villiers Virat kohli newsAB de Villiers Virat kohli retirementvirat kohli retirementVirat Kohli retirement AB de VilliersVirat kohli retirement dateVirat Kohli Retirement NewsWhen Is Virat Kohli Retiring

RELATED News

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Weather Report: Will It Rain In Canberra?

FILE: 100 days until start of Milano-Cortina 2026

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win Tomorrow’s Clash Between India And Australia?

‘I Was Told To Be Lenient On India’ Former ICC Match Referee Drops Bombshell On Favouritism Towards Team India

‘Stop, No More Questions On……!’ Kerala Minister Loses Temper Over Lionel Messi’s India Visit Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District

Photo Of AOC, Zohran Mamdani Goes Viral, Ted Cruz Asks ‘Are Those Nazi Salutes?’ Elon Musk Says ‘Sure Looks Like…’

Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

‘Please Don’t Make Us Do That’: Has Animal Star Rashmika Mandanna Indirectly Extended Support To Deepika Padukone Amid 8-Hour Shifts Row?

World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank

Jaipur Tragedy: Bus Hits Power Line, 2 Dead And Several Injured In Fiery Blast

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) Registers Robust Q2 And 1HFY26 Performance

Who Says Passports Can’t Be Smart? India Rolls Out GPSP 2.0 In Dubai, Your Passport Just Got Smarter

Dmodot Founder Abhishek Sharma Featured on Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Pitch to Get Rich’ — Showcasing India’s New Era of Quiet Luxury

Hyderabad Passenger Left Stunned as Cab Driver Demands ₹5,000 for Airport Drop-Netizens Call It Daylight Robbery

Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’
Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’
Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’
Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

QUICK LINKS