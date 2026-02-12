IND vs NAM Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: Ishan Kishan’s Blitzkrieg, Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Show Power India to Dominant 93-Run Win Over Namibia in Delhi

IND vs NAM Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026: Defending champions India took a step closer to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup with a dominant 93-run drubbing of Namibia in a Group A contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

IND vs NAM T20 Match Highlights Today T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: Defending champions India registered a commanding 93-run win over Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, but the performance raised a few questions ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan. While Ishan Kishan dazzled with a 24-ball 61 and Hardik Pandya entertained with 52 off 28 balls, Sanju Samson endured another disappointing outing. India posted 209/9, but Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (4/20) impressed with a superb spell. Despite the record margin — India’s biggest win in T20 World Cup history — the contest felt more like a warm-up before the high-voltage showdown with Pakistan.

IND vs NAM Squads

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.