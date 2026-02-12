LIVE TV
IND vs NAM Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: Ishan Kishan’s Blitzkrieg, Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Show Power India to Dominant 93-Run Win Over Namibia in Delhi

🕒 Updated: February 13, 2026 01:43:18 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs NAM Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026: Defending champions India took a step closer to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup with a dominant 93-run drubbing of Namibia in a Group A contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India vs Namibia Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates From Delhi Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/BCCI
India vs Namibia Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates From Delhi Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/BCCI

IND vs NAM T20 Match Highlights Today T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: Defending champions India registered a commanding 93-run win over Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, but the performance raised a few questions ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan. While Ishan Kishan dazzled with a 24-ball 61 and Hardik Pandya entertained with 52 off 28 balls, Sanju Samson endured another disappointing outing. India posted 209/9, but Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (4/20) impressed with a superb spell. Despite the record margin — India’s biggest win in T20 World Cup history — the contest felt more like a warm-up before the high-voltage showdown with Pakistan.

IND vs NAM Match Highlights T20 World Cup Updates 

IND vs NAM Squads

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.

Live Updates

  • 22:48 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today: Hardik Pandya, player of the match!

  • 22:42 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score: Team India make it 2 in 2 in T20 World Cup 2026

  • 22:38 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today: A resounding win for Team India!

    Namibia were in the contest early. They had a strong powerplay and Erasmus was striking it well. But everything changed when Varun Chakaravarthy struck with his very first ball. He picked up three quick wickets, and Axar removed Erasmus to leave Namibia five down. From there, it was only heading one way. India even rotated their bowlers for some game time, with Varun bowling just two overs as Dube and Pandya chipped in. Comfortable finish for India!

  • 22:36 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    Live Score Today IND vs NAM T20: 10th straight win for India in T20 World Cups

  • 22:33 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score: India seal it in style!

    Shivam Dube delivers the final blow — Zane Green is out, hit-wicket! Very full outside off, angling away. Green attempts a reverse sweep, misses, and in the follow-through his bat clips the off stump. Poor control, and that’s the end of it. India wrap it up with a commanding 93-run win. India (209/9) beat Namibia (116-all out) by 93 runs in Delhi

QUICK LINKS