IND vs NZ 5th T20I LIVE Score | India vs New Zealand LIVE: All Eyes On Sanju Samson Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

🕒 Updated: January 31, 2026 17:15:11 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

IND vs NZ, 5th T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE: India will take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. The hosts have already sealed the series after taking an unassailable lead. India won the first three matches while the Blackcaps etched a consolation win in the fourth game. Both the sides will now look to end the series on a positive note ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. 

Live Updates

  • 17:14 (IST) 31 Jan 2026

    India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

    While Sanju Samson’s form is the talk of the town, the bigger question is, will Team India make any changes in the XI? 

  • 17:03 (IST) 31 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ LIVE: Sanju Samson Fandom!

  • 16:31 (IST) 31 Jan 2026

    India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates

    All eyes will be on Sanju Samson as he would look to get back on track at his home turf. NO PRESSURE whatsoever on India as the series is in the bag. It’s time to do the final dress rehearsal before the T20 World Cup

