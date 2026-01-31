IND vs NZ 5th T20I LIVE Score | India vs New Zealand LIVE: All Eyes On Sanju Samson Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs NZ 5th T20I LIVE Score and updates. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

IND vs NZ, 5th T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE: India will take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. The hosts have already sealed the series after taking an unassailable lead. India won the first three matches while the Blackcaps etched a consolation win in the fourth game. Both the sides will now look to end the series on a positive note ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.