HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Score Updates: Full Scorecard, Result & Key Moments

IND vs NZ Match Today Highlights 2nd T20I Updates: Catch all the latest updates, match highlights of the India versus New Zealand 2nd T20I from Raipur here. You can watch live action on Jio Hotstar online.

LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I Updates

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Match Highlights And Updates: Captain Suryakumar Yadav played a scintillating knock of unbeaten 82, while comeback man Ishan Kishan played a top knock of 76 as the left-hander made the most of limited opportunity as India hammered New Zealand by 7 wickets in the second T20I in Raipur on Friday. Earlier, India openers Abhishek Sharma (0) and Sanju Samson (6) get out cheaply in the stiff chase of 109 in Raipur.

In the first match, riding on opener Abhishek Sharma and finisher Rinku Singh’s batting exploits, the hosts put up a massive 239 target versus New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue would hope their other opener Sanju Samson to fire in unison with Sharma which would take away the pressure from the rest of the team. Along with Sanju, Ishan Kishan would also look to cash in on the opportunity in absence of injured Tilak Varma.

IND vs NZ Match Score Updates

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

