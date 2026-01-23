HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Score Updates: Full Scorecard, Result & Key Moments

LIVE TV
🕒 Updated: January 23, 2026 23:43:04 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs NZ Match Today Highlights 2nd T20I Updates: Catch all the latest updates, match highlights of the India versus New Zealand 2nd T20I from Raipur here. You can watch live action on Jio Hotstar online.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Match Highlights And Updates: Captain Suryakumar Yadav played a scintillating knock of unbeaten 82, while comeback man Ishan Kishan played a top knock of 76 as the left-hander made the most of limited opportunity as India hammered New Zealand by 7 wickets in the second T20I in Raipur on Friday. Earlier, India openers Abhishek Sharma (0) and Sanju Samson (6) get out cheaply in the stiff chase of 109 in Raipur.

In the first match, riding on opener Abhishek Sharma and finisher Rinku Singh’s batting exploits, the hosts put up a massive 239 target versus New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue would hope their other opener Sanju Samson to fire in unison with Sharma which would take away the pressure from the rest of the team.  Along with Sanju, Ishan Kishan would also look to cash in on the opportunity in absence of injured Tilak Varma. 

IND vs NZ Match Score Updates

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. 

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Live Updates

  • 22:43 (IST) 23 Jan 2026

    India vs New Zealand T20I LIVE Score: Dominant Performance By Team India!

  • 22:40 (IST) 23 Jan 2026

    LIVE IND vs NZ Live Score Today: India win by 7 wickets!

    OUTCLASSED! India hammered New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I in Raipur to take 2-0 lead in the five-match T20 series. It was a sensational all-round performance by the home side, with the captain Suryakumar Yadav and comeback man Ishan Kishan leading from the front to ensure a comprehensive victory.  

  • 22:38 (IST) 23 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score T20: Six-athon in Raipur, courtesy Shivam Dube!

  • 22:35 (IST) 23 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd T20I: 200 up for India!

    Easy-peasy for Team India! Shivam Dube has also played a little gem here in Raipur and he has hit those lusty blows which will haunt New Zealand bowlers for sure. Courtesy, Ishan, Surya and Shivam knocks, India are firmly in the driver’s seat. 

  • 22:32 (IST) 23 Jan 2026

    India vs New Zealand T20I LIVE: A Night To Forget For Foulkes!

    Zakary Foulkes conceded 67 runs in 3 overs! Surya moves into the 80s, what a knock from India captain. On the other hand, New Zealand medium pacer Foulkes had a forgettable night with the ball as he failed to correct his length and paid a huge price for it. India 13 runs short from the target!

