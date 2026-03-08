IND vs NZ Match Highlights Today T20 World Cup 2026 Final Key Moments AndUpdates: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah Shine; India Crush New Zealand by 96 Runs to Win Title in Ahmedabad | IND 255/5, NZ 159

Sanju Samson (89 off 46) and Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21) powered India to a massive 255/5 with a blistering opening stand after a tactical error by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.
Jasprit Bumrah then sealed the victory with a sensational spell of 4/15, dismantling New Zealand’s chase and underlining his status as one of the greatest T20 bowlers.
The triumph also made Gautam Gambhir the first coach to guide India to two T20 World Cup titles, cementing this squad’s legacy as one of the greatest T20 teams in history.