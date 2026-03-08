IND vs NZ Match Highlights Today T20 World Cup 2026 Final Key Moments AndUpdates: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah Shine; India Crush New Zealand by 96 Runs to Win Title in Ahmedabad | IND 255/5, NZ 159

IND vs NZ Match Highlights Today T20 World Cup 2026 Key Moments, Updates: Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India created history at the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, thrashing New Zealand by 96 runs to lift a record third title. You can watch live streaming of the IND vs NZ final on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

India created history at the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, thrashing New Zealand by 96 runs to lift a record third title. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue also became the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups and the first to claim the trophy on home soil.

Sanju Samson (89 off 46) and Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21) powered India to a massive 255/5 with a blistering opening stand after a tactical error by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. Jasprit Bumrah then sealed the victory with a sensational spell of 4/15, dismantling New Zealand’s chase and underlining his status as one of the greatest T20 bowlers. The triumph also made Gautam Gambhir the first coach to guide India to two T20 World Cup titles, cementing this squad’s legacy as one of the greatest T20 teams in history.

TOSS — Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner wins the toss as the Black Caps decided to bowl first against India. The closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026 Final is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with fans inside the iconic venue witnessing a star-studded musical celebration ahead of the summit clash.

International pop sensation Ricky Martin headlines the ceremony, while popular Indian performers Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak are also set to entertain the packed crowd with their high-energy performances. The gates of the stadium had opened earlier in the afternoon to allow fans to take their seats for the grand spectacle, as the musical performances set the stage for the highly anticipated final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India Probable XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.



New Zealand Probable XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.