axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani
IND vs NZ Match Highlights Today T20 World Cup 2026 Final Key Moments AndUpdates: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah Shine; India Crush New Zealand by 96 Runs to Win Title in Ahmedabad | IND 255/5, NZ 159

🕒 Updated: March 8, 2026 23:44:00 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs NZ Match Highlights Today T20 World Cup 2026 Key Moments, Updates: Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India created history at the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, thrashing New Zealand by 96 runs to lift a record third title. You can watch live streaming of the IND vs NZ final on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

IND vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Match Updates From Ahmedabad on NewsX | Image Source: X/ BCCI

IND vs NZ T20 Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Updates: India created history at the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, thrashing New Zealand by 96 runs to lift a record third title. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue also became the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups and the first to claim the trophy on home soil. Stay tuned for IND vs NZ live score, live cricket score, IND vs NZ live cricket score, live score, IND vs NZ live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IND vs NZ encounter here on NewsX. 

Sanju Samson (89 off 46) and Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21) powered India to a massive 255/5 with a blistering opening stand after a tactical error by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

Jasprit Bumrah then sealed the victory with a sensational spell of 4/15, dismantling New Zealand’s chase and underlining his status as one of the greatest T20 bowlers.

The triumph also made Gautam Gambhir the first coach to guide India to two T20 World Cup titles, cementing this squad’s legacy as one of the greatest T20 teams in history.

TOSS — Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner wins the toss as the Black Caps decided to bowl first against India. The closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026 Final is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with fans inside the iconic venue witnessing a star-studded musical celebration ahead of the summit clash. 

International pop sensation Ricky Martin headlines the ceremony, while popular Indian performers Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak are also set to entertain the packed crowd with their high-energy performances. The gates of the stadium had opened earlier in the afternoon to allow fans to take their seats for the grand spectacle, as the musical performances set the stage for the highly anticipated final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.  

IND vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Final Updates

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India Probable XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. 

New Zealand Probable XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

Live Updates

  • 23:11 (IST) 08 Mar 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Score And Updates: Three in Three For Team India

  • 23:00 (IST) 08 Mar 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: India Beat New Zealand by 96 Runs in T20 World Cup 2026

  • 22:53 (IST) 08 Mar 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Earned it, Well Played, Team India!

  • 22:44 (IST) 08 Mar 2026

    India vs New Zealand Live Score: Team India Lift Their Third T20 World Cup Title

    India finally get their long-awaited crowning moment at the very venue that once gave them one of their biggest heartbreaks. This time, it’s pure glory as they win the T20 World Cup for the third time, becoming the first team ever to achieve the feat. A complete performance on the biggest night as they thoroughly outclass New Zealand. The final wicket seals it. Abhishek drops it slightly short, Duffy pulls it high towards long-on and Tilak Varma holds his nerve near the boundary. Unsure about his momentum, he smartly lobs the ball up before stepping back in and grabbing the...

  • 22:39 (IST) 08 Mar 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Fourth-wicket for Jasprit Bumrah!

    Sensational from Bumrah! Another dipping slower ball does the trick. Santner went early on the drive but was completely beaten as the ball sneaked through to crash into the stumps. Bumrah celebrates his fourth wicket, all coming from those deceptive slower balls. Hardik Pandya runs in for a big hug as Bumrah flashes a wide smile. New Zealand 153/9 in 17.5 overs vs India (255/5) in Ahmedabad!

