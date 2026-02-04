LIVE TV
LIVE | IND vs AFG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai Blast Hundreds; Afghanistan Post 310/4 vs India in Harare

🕒 Updated: February 4, 2026 16:51:36 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs AFG Live Score Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Afghanistan semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup from Harare here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs Afghanistan on OTT app Jio Hotstar.

IND vs AFG U19 Live Score Today U19 World Cup Match Updates From Harare Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/ ICC-BCCI
IND vs AFG U19 Live Score Today U19 World Cup Match From Harare: Afghanistan batters Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai scored brilliant hundreds to power their team to a strong total of 310/4 in 50 overs against India in the second semifinal of ICC Under-19 World Cup in Harare. Unbeaten in the tournament so far, a confident and well-balanced India headed into Wednesday’s semifinal against Afghanistan as overwhelming favourites. India, the most successful side in U19 World Cup history, will be aiming to move one step closer to a record sixth title. 

The Men in Blue have lifted the trophy five times—2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022—more than any other team in the competition. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India have been dominant throughout the tournament, winning all five of their matches convincingly. Their campaign includes a statement 58-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Six stage. Afghanistan, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive run of their own. They have won four of their five matches, with their only defeat coming against Sri Lanka by four wickets earlier in the tournament.

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE And Updates 

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh. 

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk/C), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen. 

Live Updates

  • 16:41 (IST) 04 Feb 2026

    Live Score Today IND U19 vs AFG U19: Top Knock From Niazai!

  • 16:37 (IST) 04 Feb 2026

    IND vs AFG U19 Live Score Today What a knock from Uzairullah Niazai!

    Run-out chance missed — and it brings up a hundred for Uzairullah Niazai! 💯

    Short of a length on middle, pulled straight to deep backward square-leg. No chance of a second. The throw comes in on the bounce but Abhigyan Kundu misses the stumps first time, watching the batter instead of the wickets. By the time the bails are off, Uzairullah is home with a full-length dive.

    Helmet off, arms outstretched. Double thumbs up to the dressing room. A cheeky point at the (imaginary) moustache and a signal to someone in his camp — clearly meant for a specific target.

  • 00:05 (IST) 04 Feb 2026

    IND Under-19 vs AFG Under-19 Live Score: Kanishk Chouhan Strikes!

    Wicket! Kanishk Chouhan gets Azizullah Miakhil — caught at long-on by Khilan Patel. Full and wide outside off, it forces Miakhil to reach for the lofted hit. He mistimes it completely and sends it straight down long-on’s throat. A simple catch, and Miakhil is on his way. AFG U19 293/4 in 48.3 overs vs IND U19 in Harare

  • 23:56 (IST) 03 Feb 2026

    Live Score Today IND vs AFG U19: Masterful Knock Comes To An End!

  • 23:52 (IST) 03 Feb 2026

    IND vs AFG U19 Live Cricket Score: Devendran Strikes!

    Wicket! Deepesh Devendran strikes and it’s end of a fine knock from Faisal Shinozada, he is gone for 110. Bowled! Hard length on middle, Shinozada backs away looking to pull, makes a bit too much room and misses. The ball crashes in and uproots the middle stump. End of a superb knock. Shinozada had a quick word with the incoming batter and he walks back to the pavilion to a standing ovation. Afghanistan U19 266/3 in 46 overs vs India U19 in Harare

Load More
